Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said that they had received no response in the last four weeks about a ceasefire deal they had proposed to Israel, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

Hamdan said Hamas were determined “to seek a ceasefire that will save our people, and we are working with mediators to open the crossings”.

They also said that the US “continues to send uncomfortable messages as an honest broker” and they had also not heard “a clear position from Washington condemning Netanyahu’s rejection of the ceasefire proposal” in the last four weeks.

Al Jazeera also reported that Hamas believed that the Palestinian people should have their right to a sovereign state honored.