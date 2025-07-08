In his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (48) of 2025 appointing Majid Saqr Abdullah Al Marri as the CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at the Dubai Land Department.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (49) of 2025 appointing Majida Ali Rashid as the CEO of the Real Estate Development Sector at the Dubai Land Department.

The two Resolutions are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.