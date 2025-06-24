People in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s hometown of Hamilton are basking in his success after the 26-year-old led the Oklahoma City Thunder to their first NBA title Sunday night while also becoming the NBA Finals MVP.

With the wins, he became the fourth player in league history to win the scoring title, MVP, NBA championship and Finals MVP in the same season, joining Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, and Shaquille O’Neal.

“From everyone in Hamilton that knew him in the early days, we are so incredibly excited for him and proud of who he has become,” said Tim Francis, who coached Gilgeous-Alexander in 2012 and 2013 at Hamilton’s Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School.

“He is the example that all kids should be looking towards. Be humble, work hard, show kindness, compete at the highest level, and have fun while you are doing it. We are so proud of him and all of his accomplishments this year,” Francis told CBC Hamilton in a text message.

A mural of NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was painted on the outside of Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School earlier this year, where SGA once played basketball. (Saira Peesker/CBC)

In May, Gilgeous-Alexander, also known as SGA, was named the NBA’s most valuable player — his first time winning the award and the second Canadian to be so honoured, after Steve Nash did it in 2005 and 2006. It’s also now seven straight years that a player born outside the U.S. won MVP, extending the longest such streak in league history.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished off his MVP season with 29 points and 12 assists, and the Thunder beat the visiting Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

‘Shai keeps making us proud’

Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath said the city congratulates “Hamilton’s own” Gilgeous-Alexander on “an incredible MVP performance,” and the NBA Championship win.

“From the streets of Hamilton to the NBA’s biggest stage, Shai keeps making us proud. Your leadership, poise, and passion are unmatched,” Horwath wrote in a post on Instagram.

A spokesperson for the city told CBC News that “plans to celebrate and honour Shai here in Hamilton are still being finalized.”

WATCH | Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins NBA championship, named playoff MVP: Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins NBA championship, named playoff MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a Canadian star on the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder, not only helped his team to the NBA championship, he also took home the trophy as playoff MVP and a scoring title. Gilgeous-Alexander was named league MVP last month.

For McMaster University graduate Daniel Sobczak, “to see a kid from Hamilton, Ontario… rise to NBA MVP and champion is surreal.”

Gilgeous-Alexander’s story is “a powerful reminder to keep going and keep growing, even through adversity and doubt,” Sobczak wrote on social media site X.

‘It’s really inspiring,’ Hamilton youth says

Aspiring Hamilton basketball player Mason Versace was 10-years-old when he met Gilgeous-Alexander.

Versace, 13, who plays with STAC Hamilton, a non-profit in the city that supports equity-deserving youth in sports, said “it was amazing” to watch Gilgeous-Alexander achieve another milestone with his team.

“I’m really happy, I’m so excited, I knew they were going to win this at the start of the season,” Versace said on CBC’s Hear and Now.

He said it’s inspiring to see a fellow Hamiltonian make it this far.

“I believe that from where we are, whether that’s Hamilton, wherever, honestly, you can make your dream happen and it’s really inspiring to see someone from Hamilton make it so far. It’s amazing,” Versace said.

“He’s a really good teammate. My favourite thing about him is his personality, and I really like his dribbling, his shooting. He’s really quick. Overall, he’s just a great player.”

Hamilton teen Mason Versace met Gilgeous-Alexander when he was 10 years old. This photo of the two has been on Versace’s family’s refrigerator since then. (Submitted by Jessica Versace)

A hallelujah moment for SGA’s father

Gilgeous-Alexander’s father, Vaughan Alexander, said it was “a hallelujah moment” witnessing his son’s achievement.

“[I’m on] top of the world, top of the world [and] just feel blessed. [I] just feel like I’m counting my blessings every day, and I know everything that we worked hard for, it just came to fruition. So, it’s all about hard work and perseverance and God is real,” Alexander told CBC News.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots over Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, left, and centre Myles Turner (33) during a game in Indianapolis earlier this month. (Michael Conroy/The Associated Press)

“[That’s] something that you’ll remember for the rest of your life. Just remember all the days going to practices and driving to tournaments and bringing home second place trophies and some first place ones too.

“It just brought back a lot of memories, a lot of flashbacks, a lot of tough days and good days — put it that way. [I] just remember everything and just feel blessed,” Alexander added.

Following the win on Sunday, Gilgeous-Alexander himself said it did not feel real.

“So many hours. So many moments. So many emotions. So many nights of disbelief. So many nights of belief. It’s crazy to know that we’re all here, but this group worked for it. This group put in the hours and we deserve this,” he said.