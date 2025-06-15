Global News and former MP Han Dong have settled their lawsuit.

Dong, the former MP for Don Valley North, stepped away from the Liberal caucus on March 22, 2023, after Global News, citing confidential security sources, published alleged details about his interactions with the Chinese consulate in Toronto.

Dong subsequently sued Global’s parent company, Corus Entertainment, and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Global News has released the following statement following the settlement of the lawsuit:

“Global News and former MP Han Dong have settled Mr. Dong’s lawsuit concerning Global News stories that reported on allegations about Mr. Dong.

Global News recognizes the findings of the Final Report of the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference, including that the classified information reviewed by Justice Marie Josee Hogue corroborates that Mr. Dong did not suggest that the PRC extend the detention of Michael Kovrig and Micheal Spavor.

The stories published by Global were based on information provided by confidential intelligence sources.

Mr. Dong has always denied the accuracy of this intelligence. In reporting on the sources’ allegations concerning Mr. Dong, Global News’ intent was to report on matters of significant public interest and to qualify that the allegations were unproven and subject to different interpretations.”

Dong decided not to run in the April 28th election. Maggie Chi, representing the Liberal Party of Canada, was elected in Don Valley North.