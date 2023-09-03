When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and mark the last big multi-retailer sales season event before Black Friday at the end of November. Yes, there’s another Amazon Prime Day in October for Amazon’s ‘Prime Big Deal Days’ event, but those deals will only be at Amazon and locked behind the Prime member paywall.

Today’s Labor Day sales are open to everyone and feature a rich selection of retailers. We’re highlighting a bit of everything with some of our favorite deals below, followed by a live report on the latest sales we think you should be checking out right through the Labor Day long weekend.

Three categories in particular stand out so far. There are hundreds to be saved on a range of mattresses, from high-end picks from Saatva and Leesa and even some nice percentages rolling off already affordable but still really good picks from brands like Allswell. If you’re ready for the new football and basketball seasons but have been considering upgrading your TV, there are loads of awesome Labor Day TV deals to choose from across all budgets. We haven’t forgotten about you back-to-school types, too, and neither have the top tech stores, as laptops are going for some super crazy hot prices today, meaning there’s no need to wait for Black Friday.

Labor Day mattress sales





The Casper Nova Hybrid mattress is our top pick for side sleepers and those who like a soft mattress. Our sleep reporter found it had excellent heat dissipation and a plush feel, though it may not be ideal for those who suffer from back pain or like the support of a firmer mattress. During Casper’s Labor Day sale it’s 20% off — on par with discounts we see during other big deal days.

Labor Day TV deals

Labor Day laptop deals





A great starter laptop for anyone, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i can handle basic browsing and productivity without breaking the bank, thanks to its Intel Core i3 processor. It has 128GB of storage and runs Windows 11 in S Mode, limiting you to apps available in the Microsoft Store. With 4GB of RAM, however, you’ll want to keep your browser tabs in check.





Labor Day tech deals





Compared to the Roku Streaming Stick+, the new Streaming Stick 4K provides an improved viewing experience by adding support for Dolby Vision. This advanced high dynamic range (HDR) format can provide better picture quality on TVs that support it.





The newest Echo Show 5 (2023) comes with noticeable sound improvements while retaining the Alexa-powered smart display experience that lets you run your smart home and digital life from one hub.





The Belkin Magnetic Wireless Car Charger doubles as both a car holster and a wireless charger.

Labor Day kitchen deals





In addition to baking, toasting, and air frying, the Anova Precision Oven offers sous vide cooking, and you can control it and monitor the internal temperature of your food using your phone.





The Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug opens with the press of a button and automatically seals itself shut so you won’t have to worry about whether you remembered to close it.

Labor Daypets deals





This wet food has protein sources of chicken, chicken and turkey broth, and chicken liver. Brown rice, carrots, peas, sweet potatoes, and pumpkin round out the list. It contains 48% protein, 28% fat, 1.5% fiber, and 320 kcal per 12.5-ounce carton, which is about 25.6 calories per ounce.





The Jolly Pets Teaser Ball is a must-have for heavy chewers. At 25% off, it’s a great end-of-summer purchase for your pooch.





Spoil your pup with a dog bed from Casper this Labor Day weekend. It’s 20% off right now, which is a discount we don’t see often.

