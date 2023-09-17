In today’s digital world, a brand’s first hello often comes through its social media handle. It’s not just a name; it’s the digital doorstep to your brand’s universe, welcoming visitors with a hint of what’s inside. As we sail through a time when being online is a must for brands, picking the right username has become a key step in building a strong brand.

Join us and the experts at Handle Harmony as we share the golden rules to create a username that sticks and tells your story invitingly and memorably. Let’s dive into the simple strategies that can help your brand stand tall in the busy world of social media.

Your Username: The Friendly Hello of Your Brand

Think of your username as a friendly wave that welcomes people at a party. It’s the starting point of a great chat, a quick peek into your brand’s personality and what it stands for. It’s not just about a cool name; it’s about creating a small window that opens up to a big, engaging world.

Creating a Username that Clicks: Easy Tips

Let’s walk with a new brand, SunValley, as we explore the easy-to-follow roadmap to picking a great username.

One Name, Everywhere

Whether you’re just starting or you’ve been around, having the same username on all platforms is a big yes. Imagine if SunValley uses “@SunValleyAdventures” on Instagram but goes by “@LoveSunValley” on Twitter. It’s like changing your name at every party, right? It can confuse people. So, the rule is simple: one brand, one name, everywhere.

Keep it Simple and Sweet

A good username is short and concise, like a good joke. Extra words or symbols, like “@The_Sun_Valley,” can break the flow. It’s harder to remember compared to just “@SunValley.” And adding words at the start, like “@GoSunValley,” can make it tough for people to find you online. So, keep it simple and sweet.

If You Must Add, Add at the End

Sometimes, the name you want is already taken. In that case, adding a word at the end is a smart move. But choose wisely. Going with “@SunValleyCo” might not look strong if you have a .com website. A better choice could be something like ‘official’ to show it’s your brand’s official page.

Handle Harmony: Your Partner in Getting the Perfect Handle

Finding the perfect username can be like looking for a treasure. That’s where Handle Harmony comes in, helping brands get their dream usernames, even if inactive pages already take them. It’s a secret trick that many big brands use to get the perfect name. If the name you want is taken, Handle Harmony might be able to help you get it!

Wrapping Up

As we progress into the digital future, having a great username is more important than ever. It’s your brand’s hello to the world, inviting people to join your story. In the fast-paced world of social media, a good username is like a bright sign, guiding people to your brand in a space full of noise.