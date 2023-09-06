Based in South Korea, Hankook was established in 1941. The brand has an impressive share in the North American tyre market. Over the years, Hankook tyres has become a well-known tire brand, and it offers original equipment to top automotive brands like Audi, BMW, General Motors trucks, Ford, Toyota, Hyundai, and many others. Hankook tyres are reasonably priced and offer a variety of sizes. It serves a variety of vehicles, such as buses, vans, SUVs, and buses.

The company is well-known for its creativity and innovation. The company invests vigorously in research and development and has five such facilities all over the world. Hankook is committed to delivering and improving the driving experience. The Hankook Innovative Performance (HIP) and the quality system ensure that one enjoys their driving experience.

If you want to check out Hankook for your car, search tyres near me to know if you can find any authentic tyre dealers in your vicinity.

Design Features

Even though Hankook offers affordable product prices, Hankook spends significantly on R&D and applying new features and technologies. Hankook adheres to Kontrol Technology, which leads to enhanced performance, comfort, efficiency, and safe driving.

Listed below are the main design features that help Hankook stand out from the rest:

Sound Absorption

With sound absorption, Hankook tyres are quieter and vibrate less, owing to a unique pitch structure and pattern groove.

Multiple Tread Radius

Hankook uses Multiple Tread Radius technology that utilizes rubber compounds and modifications to manufacture tires suitable for different environments such as dry, wet, and snowy too.

Guarantees

So far, people have been more than satisfied with Hankook’s customer service and warranty. Hankook offers different attractive warranty programs and commitments.

Sealguard

There is a special sealant layer that fills the hole of the tyre so no air escapes in case a tyre gets punctured or pierced.

Hankook Runflat System (HRS)

The HRs include reinforced sidewalls, ensures that the tyre maintains its shape after pressure drops. This way, Hankook was able to manufacture tyres that are suitable and perform well throughout all seasons as they have the excellent quality of adapting to all the weather changes. Especially, the zig-zag 5 tread design performs great grip during winter.

3-Dimensional Sipe

Hankook’s increases traction performance reduces uneven wear, and improves mileage as well.

Hankook is constantly developing and innovating while establishing a sound footing in the tyre manufacturing industry. Hankook tyres manufactures both original and replacement equipment. When it comes to performance, Hankook does not disappoint. Especially when it comes to passenger cars. However, there is limited variety for SUVs and trucks.