She stole the show as a presenter at this year’s Eurovision, and this Christmas, Hannah Waddingham will be taking to the stage herself.

That’s right, this festive season, the Ted Lasso star will receive her own holiday special on Apple+, and we can’t wait.

Titled Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas, the on-off spectacular was filmed live in front of an audience at the London Coliseum, and will be put onto the streaming service on 22 November 2023.

Emmy-winner Hannah will perform a string of festive tunes alongside a big band – and the show will even feature an array of special guests

Fans were delighted to hear the good news, and took to the internet to show their support for the songstress.

I love that people are sharing this with me, because it is 💯 aligned with my interests, but rest assured I’ve had this circled in red on my holiday calendar since like this time last year 🤶🥵https://t.co/bjWAJSrbjx — A.R🎃n Hubbooooord! (@ARonHubbs) October 17, 2023

I will require at least three business days to recover from this photo of Hannah Waddingham from her upcoming Christmas special. Prayers are welcome. pic.twitter.com/7MTFdAHHhI — Brandon Lewis @ NYFF (@blewis1103) October 17, 2023

With a glittering stage and screen career, Hannah is perhaps best known for her role as Rebecca Welton in Apple’s sport sit-com, Ted Lasso.

She has also starred in hit shows such as Game Of Thrones, Sex Education and Krapopolis, as well as receiving three Olivier Award nominations for her work in musical theatre.

Viewers will next be able to see her on the big screen alongside Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy, which Universal releases on 1 March 2024.

Hannah made headlines with her turn as a presenter at Eurovision this year, alongside Alesha Dixon, Graham Norton and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, impressing viewers with her vocal skills, sense of humour and ability to also speak fluent French.