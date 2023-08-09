The Loudon facility is the second U.S. factory announced by the South Korean company this year. In May, Hanon Systems released plans for a plant in Georgia, near Hyundai Motor Group’s upcoming $5.5 billion manufacturing campus. The $40 million factory will be built in Statesboro, Ga., with plans to hire at least 160 employees.

Loudon’s Hanon plant will be the company’s fourth planned location in the U.S. Hanon also has factories in Shorter, Ala., and Carey, Ohio.

A spokesperson for Hanon could not be reached for comment Tuesday by Automotive News.

Hanon, based in Daejeon, South Korea, ranks No. 41 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers with worldwide sales to automakers of $6.7 billion in 2022.