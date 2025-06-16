Police in Hanover, Ont., have released an image of a “destroyed” vehicle which they say had been set on fire shortly after a fatal hit and run in the small Ontario community last week.

On Wednesday at around 5:20 p.m., police said emergency services were dispatched to the entrance to Hanover Park after a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian had been reported.

Police said 66-year-old Hanover resident Sheila Lamont was crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle, which fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Lamont was transported to an area hospital by paramedics where she later died due to her injuries.

“Shortly before the collision it was determined the suspect vehicle had travelled along Concession 2 SDR in the former Brant Township, also known as Southline,” a release from police read.

“The vehicle went northbound past the Hanover and District Hospital onto 7th Avenue driving in an erratic manner before striking the pedestrian at the Hanover Park. After the collision, the suspect vehicle continued northbound on Bruce County Road 10, turning westbound on Concession 4 in the former Brant Township.”

Two days later, Hanover police chief posted a picture of a burnt-up 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser on X, saying that further details were to follow.

Deputy Chief George Hebblethwaite told Global News on Monday morning that a tip had led them to find the destroyed vehicle in the brush near Morry’s Trailer Sales on Sideroad 25.

“We were speaking with someone who we had been given the name of, and that person turned out to have some information which led us to the car,” he said.

Police believe the fire occurred within a couple of hours of the initial crash and that the vehicle has been examined by OPP forensic officers.

In a release on Sunday police said that “the registered owner of the PT Cruiser has been interviewed and is cooperating fully with the investigation. Although this person was the registered owner, they never had care or control of the vehicle since it was purchased.”

Hebblethwaite also told Global News that police expect to make an arrest on Monday in connection with the case.

“There is a person that we are seeking,” he explained, adding they expect to make an announcement Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning.

Hanover is a town of around 8,000 people in Grey County about 100 kilometres north of Kitchener.