Easter Sunday, also known as Resurrection Sunday or Pascha, is one of the most sacred days in Christianity. It is a powerful symbol of renewal, hope, and faith, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This meaningful celebration unites people in reflection, worship, and joy.

In 2025, Easter Sunday will be observed on April 20. Unlike fixed-date holidays like Christmas, Easter is a movable feast—its date changes each year. It is celebrated on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox, which typically falls on March 21.

In 2025, the Paschal Full Moon is expected on April 13, making Easter fall on the following Sunday, April 20. This calculation places Easter between March 22 and April 25 each year, depending on the lunar cycle.

Happy Easter 2025; Top wishes to share

1. Happy Easter Sunday from our family to yours—wishing you a day full of joy and peace!

2. Sending heartfelt Easter wishes to you and your loved ones!

3. May this Easter Sunday bring fresh hope, new joy, and overflowing love into your life.

4. “He has risen, just as He said.” – Matthew 28:6

5. May your prayers be answered and your heart be full this Easter Sunday.

6. Wishing you and your family a beautiful renewal of happiness, love, and life’s wonders.

7. Let His love shine through you this Easter and always.

8. Hoping your Easter is filled with brightness, happiness, and meaningful moments.

9. Easter reminds us that life renews—wishing you love, laughter, and hope this season.

10. May the spirit of Easter bring you fresh beginnings and heartwarming memories.

11. Take time this Easter to count your blessings and give thanks.

12. Easter is a time to reflect, rejoice, and appreciate the people who matter most.

13. Easter reminds us that God’s love can overcome anything.

14. Hope you have an eggstra joyful Easter Sunday!

15. From blessings to egg hunts—thank you for being part of this special day.

16. Let’s take a moment this Easter to thank the Lord for all His gifts.

17. May the grace of Easter fill your heart with peace and your life with joy.

18. Here’s to a colorful, cheerful, and blissful Easter celebration!

19. As we celebrate the resurrection, let’s cherish the gift of life itself.

20. Wishing you a season of fresh hope and joyful beginnings this Easter.

21. May we plant seeds of love and renewal this Easter that blossom all year long.

22. Let the miracle of Easter sprinkle your life with magic and meaning.

23. Sending blessings your way this holy season—may they brighten your days.

24. Let Easter’s spirit uplift your soul and fill your heart with calm.

25. Warm wishes for a peaceful and joyful Easter Sunday.

26. This Easter, may we come together in love, prayer, and unity.

27. May your faith light the way, today and always. Happy Easter Sunday!

28. Wishing you a holy and joyful Easter full of blessings.

29. May the light and love of Easter shine in your life every day.

30. Peace, love, and a basket full of joy—wishing you a beautiful Easter.

31. May Easter spark new adventures, fresh happiness, and cherished memories.

32. Easter is a celebration of enduring love and steadfast faith.

33. Let’s rejoice in the promise of life’s triumph over darkness this Easter.

34. Sending you warm wishes and Easter greetings for a wonderful 2025!

35. Hope the Easter Bunny brings extra joy and lots of smiles your way!

36. Wishing you a heart full of love and a basket full of eggs this Easter Sunday.

37. He is risen! Celebrate this glorious day with joy and reverence.

38. Hallelujah! Christ is risen—wishing you a blessed Easter!

39. Let us honour His sacrifice and celebrate the hope He brings. Happy Easter!

40. He gave His life so we could truly live. Celebrate this gift with joy this Easter.

41. “The great gift of Easter is hope.” – Basil C. Hume

42. Rise and shine—it’s Easter time! Let joy and gratitude fill the day.

43. May we always gather in love to celebrate this holy day together.

44. Share the message of love, kindness, and faith this Easter.

45. “By grace we are saved through faith.” – Kevin DeYoung

46. “Easter stands as the symbol of hope, renewal, and new life.” – Janine di Giovanni

47. Sending warm Easter hugs your way—have a joyful celebration!

48. May the resurrection fill your spirit with light and your heart with peace.

49. Easter reminds us that with faith, all things are possible.

50. “The first Easter taught us that life never ends and love never dies.” – Kate McGahan

Happy Easter 2025: Top images to share



Easter Sunday Messages



Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Easter filled with love and hope.

Happy Easter—may this day remind you that new beginnings are always possible.

Sending love and warm wishes to you and your family this Easter Sunday.

May your heart be filled with the peace of the risen Christ. Happy Easter.

Here’s to fresh starts, bright mornings, and the promise of spring. Happy Easter.

Wishing you a beautiful day surrounded by joy, faith, and the people you love.

Easter is a time for reflection, rebirth, and rejoicing. Have a blessed Sunday.

Happy Easter 2025—may your day be as special as the hope it represents.

May the miracle of Easter bring renewed faith and bright blessings.

Have a joyful Easter Sunday, and may it bring light to your path all year long.

May this Easter bring you moments of peace, love that lasts, and memories that shine.

Rejoice—He is risen. Wishing you a joyful and hope-filled Easter Sunday.

May the promise of Easter fill your heart with peace and your life with purpose.

Sending you sunshine, smiles, and the quiet joy of Easter morning.

Hope your Easter is as sweet as chocolate and as joyful as spring.

On this holy day, may your heart be lifted in gratitude and filled with grace.

Wishing you a fresh start and a heart full of blessings this Easter.

Easter reminds us that no matter how long the winter, spring always comes. Happy Easter.

Let love bloom, and faith rise. Have a blessed Easter.

May your Easter basket be full of love, laughter, and a little chocolate too.

Easter Sunday greetings for friends and family



This Easter, may you feel embraced by the warmth of love, faith, and new beginnings.

Wishing you a day filled with renewal, hope, and all the beauty that spring brings.

May you find comfort in the miracle of Easter and strength in its message.

Happy Easter—may this day refresh your spirit and bring peace to your soul.

Here’s to Easter joy that carries you through the year, not just this Sunday.

May the brightness of Easter morning fill your heart and renew your spirit.

Keeping you in heart and prayer as we celebrate the miracle of Easter—have a wonderful Sunday.

Easter reminds us that even in our darkest moments, light always finds a way back.

Wishing you a season full of faith, hope, and endless love this Easter and beyond.

Easter Sunday quotes