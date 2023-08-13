The Deol family is filled with joy as Sunny Deol’s latest movie, Gadar 2, hit the theaters on August 11 and received a fantastic reception from all quarters. Dharmendra, the senior member of the Deol family, expressed his thankfulness for the positive feedback through several tweets on his Twitter account. Bobby Deol, who had previously extended his best wishes for his brother’s film, shared a video where he and Sunny Deol celebrated the movie’s triumph. Rajveer Deol, the younger son of Sunny Deol, also took to social media to share his happiness about the success of his father’s film, Gadar 2.

Dharmendra posted a video featuring a large gathering joyfully dancing to the song from Gadar 2, the post-credits of the film scroll up on the big screen, and wrote, ” Love you all for your loving response …Gadar .

The happy dad posted a video from a special show of Gadar 2 arranged by Esha Deol on Saturday. Bobby Deol and Ahana Deol were also there. Dharmendra write Dear friends, I’m grateful to all of you for contributing to the substantial success of Gadar 2 … The power of unity is indeed a wonderful gift .”

Bobby Deol posted a video from the packed Housefull cinema and captioned it, #AboutLastNight at Gaiety Galaxy Thank you for all the love … I am so happy for you Bhaiya!! @iamsunnydeol #Gadar2 in cinemas now!!”

Rajveer Deol went on Instagram to share a sweet childhood photo of him and his father, Sunny Deol. In his caption, he expressed You’re the institution we look up to.The honesty, passion and dedication with which you work are reflected in the response #Gadar2 has been garnering. Once a Superstar, always a Superstar. It’s time to celebrate my superhero, my DAD .” In reply to his post, Sunny Deol responded by posting, “Love u my son

Sunny Deol’s latest movie has dominated the box office, raking in more than Rs 83 crore within a mere two days. Alongside Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Manish Wadhwa, Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma, who also directed the first installment. The original Gadar from 2001 created numerous records at the box office, and it appears that this sequel is also capturing the audience’s affection.

