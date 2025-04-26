The toughest job interviews usually have multiple rounds. Natee Meepian/Getty Images

Tech giants are known for their challenging interviews.

Google, Meta, and Nvidia top the list of rigorous interviews with multiple rounds and assessments.

But tough questions show up across industries, according to employee reports on Glassdoor.

It’s tough to break into high-paying companies.

Google is notorious for having a demanding interview process. Aside from putting job candidates through assessments, preliminary phone calls, and asking them to complete projects, the company also screens candidates through multiple rounds of interviews.

Typical interview questions range from open-ended behavioral ones like “tell me about a time that you went against the status quo” or “what does being ‘Googley’ mean to you?” to more technical ones.

At Nvidia, the chipmaking darling of the AI boom, candidates must also pass through rigorous rounds of assessments and interviews. “How would you describe __ technology to a non-technical person?” was a question a candidate interviewing for a job as a senior solutions architect shared on the career site Glassdoor last month. The candidate noted that they didn’t receive an offer.

Tech giants top Glassdoor’s list of the hardest companies to interview with. But tough questions show up across industries — from luxury carmakers like Rolls-Royce, where a candidate said they were asked to define “a single crystal,” to Bacardi, where a market manager who cited a difficult interview, and no offer, recalled being asked, “If you were a cocktail what would you be and why?”

The digital PR agency Reboot Online analyzed Glassdoor data to determine which companies have the most challenging job interviews. They focused on “reputable companies” listed in the top 100 of Forbes’ World’s Best Employers list and examined 313,000 employee reviews on Glassdoor. For each company, they looked at the average interview difficulty rating as reported on Glassdoor.

Here’s a list of the top 90 companies that put candidates through the ringer for a job, according to self-reported reviews on Glassdoor.

