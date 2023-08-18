Didi Conn as Martha Friedman

Mrs Friedman is a history teacher at Kasselton High School and former Little League coach, who’s still traumatised by the disappearance of a student in the 1990s. She’s played by Didi Conn, who was so unforgettable as hapless beauty school dropout Frenchie in movies Grease and Grease 2 that she’s indivisible from the role. As well as Frenchie, 72-year-old Conn starred as Cupcake in animated sci-fi Happy Days spin-off The Fonz and Happy Days Gang, played Denise in early-80s sitcom Benson, and was a constant in kids’ train-based TV show Shining Time Station, as well as Law & Order, an episode of Transparent, and many more.

Adrian Greensmith as Arthur “Spoon” Spindell Jr

“Spoon” (above, left) is one of Mickey’s new Kasselton High gang. He’s smart, geeky, funny, talks a mile a minute and can sing. He’s played by 21-year-old Adrian Greensmith, who trained at the Royal Central School of Speech & Drama in London, and whose first major role was as Hunter in 2022 Netflix feature film Metal Lords, by former Game of Thrones showrunner D.B. Weiss.

Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow

Ema Winslow is another of Mickey’s misfit crew at Kasselton High. She’s played by 24-year-old actor-singer-dancer Abby Corrigan, who’s been acting on TV for a decade, with roles including Chance in Stephen King series Castle Rock, Aurelia in the 2022 American Horror Story, as well as Banshee, Homeland and more.

Sage Linder as Rachel Caldwell

Head cheerleader Rachel is Kasselton High royalty, and goes out with basketball captain Troy Taylor. She’s played by 22-year-old actor and dancer Sage Linder, who’s best known for starring as Summer in Canadian scripted dance drama The Next Step, as well as parts in The Good Doctor, Motherland: Fort Salem, played a dancer in Riverdale, Nancy Drew and more.

Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar

Zimmer (above, left) plays Mickey’s Aunt Shira, a divorced Seattle lawyer who returns to her hometown to help her nephew. Shira’s character is an addition to the source material because while Prime Video had the rights to adapt the Mickey Bolitar novels, they didn’t have the rights to adapt Mickey’s more famous uncle Myron Bolitar, who is soon to be the star of a Netflix series.

52-year-old Zimmer is a very familiar face on screen (even when underneath layers of prosthetics as part of the Duracell-advertising Putterman family), who’s been in Seinfeld, Ellen, The X-Files, The King of Queens and many more, as well as core roles as Dana on Entourage and Claire on Boston Legal.