Speaking with Inverse, Harley Quinn producers Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and Ian Hamilton have discussed the future of the fan-favorite animated series, confirming that Max hasn’t greenlit its Season 5 return.

They revealed that DC Studios hasn’t directly clarified what’s next for the Harley Quinn series following its recently released fourth season. Should the show score another renewal, they promised to take viewers to “new places” and explore “new areas” in Harley and Ivy’s relationship.

“Well, we don’t really know at this point,” Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton said. “Nothing has been communicated directly to us. As far as we know, he likes the show. You know, he was in it. [Laughs] So we assume he’s a fan of the show. We don’t know exactly where we’re going to go from here… We hope that Season 4 is successful and the fans really like it and James Gunn likes it and we can continue exploring this universe, but this is all we know so far.”

What to Expect in Harley Quinn Season 4?

Last season ended with Harley and Poison Ivy going on different career paths, with Harley realizing that she wants to become a hero by joining the Bat Family while Ivy gets hired to become the new leader of the Legion of Doom. The next installment will feature Harley struggling to adapt to the superhero lifestyle and Ivy trying to prove that she got what it takes to be a CEO.

Harley Quinn Season 4 will feature a new showrunner and executive producer in Sarah Peters (Master of None), who will be taking over from series co-creators Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker. The series is based on the DC character created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm.

The voice cast includes Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco as the titular villain, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as Clayface and the Joker, Ron Funches as King Shark, JB Smoove as Frank the Plant, Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor, Natalie Morales as Lois Lane, Jim Rash as Riddler, Diedrich Bader as Batman, Tony Hale as Dr. Psycho, Chris Meloni as Commissioner Gordon, Rahul Kohli as Scarecrow, Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman, Vanessa Marshall as Wonder Woman, and Jacob Tremblay as Robin.