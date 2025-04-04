A dangerous harmful algal bloom is wreaking havoc along Southern California‘s coastline, poisoning marine animals and alarming environmental experts.

According to The Weather Channel’s Jan Wesner Childs, at least 140 sea lions have been rescued since February 20, and sick dolphins and birds are also being found on the beaches.

This marks the fourth year in a row that marine life in the area has suffered from toxic blooms—only this time, it’s the worst one yet.

John Warner, CEO of the Marine Mammal Care Center in Los Angeles, says the bloom is likely the most damaging ever recorded in the region.

The bloom produces domoic acid, a natural toxin that causes seizures, erratic behavior, and sometimes death in marine animals.

Dolphins, in particular, face higher fatality rates than sea lions. Some animals even become aggressive—one surfer was bitten by a poisoned sea lion that suddenly charged.

Warner explained that sea lions treated at the center undergo intensive drug therapy and detoxification.

About 50% to 65% of them recover enough to be released, but animals exposed repeatedly to the toxin may not survive in the wild.

Scientists warn these algal blooms are growing more common and more deadly due to warming ocean temperatures, human-driven Climate change, and nutrient Pollution from runoff.

Recent wildfires in the Los Angeles area may also have contributed by adding ash and organic debris into the ocean.

“This is a warning sign,” Warner said. “Our environment is not doing well, but it can be corrected.”

Let’s not wait until it’s too late. Choose plant-based foods, Support marine rescue organizations, and speak up for stronger protections of our oceans and climate.

Every small action counts—especially when lives are on the line.

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 27 March 2025. Lead Image: Image Credit :reisegraf.ch/Shutterstock.



What you can do

Wildlife continues to face threats, which include hunting, poaching, illegal trade in animal products, habitat loss as well as a rapidly changing climate.

Become a Wildlife Champion today by supporting our conservation partners with a monthly donation as little as $1.