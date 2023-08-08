HARRODS’ advent calendar is back again for 2023, and it looks better than ever.

The highly anticipated Harrods advent calendar is available to pre-order now and is filled with a number of big-name brands.

Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023, £250 – buy here

Available to pre-order now at harrods.com, the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 looks incredible.

It’s worth £1,173 but will set shoppers back £250.

Filled with some of the best and brightest products from Harrods Beauty Hall, it’s a great chance to get your hands on some of your favourites for much less.

It’s available to pre-order now, with an estimated dispatch on September 1.

In a quote on Harrods’ website, they say “Nothing says Christmas quite like opening the drawers of a new advent calendar, but when they’re filled with a top-tier selection of products from the Harrods Beauty Halls – think cult skincare and haircare heroes to make-up and fragrance – the result is something truly spectacular.”

And they’re not wrong, we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

Want to know more? Read on.

When does the Harrods Advent calendar go on sale?

The Harrods Advent Calendar is available to pre-order now, with an estimated dispatch on September 1.

We’ll be updating this page with more information as we get it.

What’s inside the Harrods Advent Calendar 2023?

Harrods hasn’t revealed every product inside their Advent Calendar.

We’ll be updating this page when we hear more, however, they have said on their website: “Augustinus Bader, Charlotte Tilbury, Dr. Barbara Sturm, 111SKIN and Acqua di Parma are just a taster of some of the names on the list, with plenty of full-size products included to keep your beauty cabinet stocked up until next Christmas. All that’s left to decide is if you patiently dip into a new drawer each morning or dive into the entire collection at once – we won’t judge if it’s too good to wait.”

They’ve also stated that the following brands are included in the calendar:

Augustinus Bader

Gisou

Eve Lom

Decree

Charlotte Tilbury

Revive

Aromatherapy Associates

Dr. Barbara Sturm

Kylie Cosmetics

Elemis

Christophe Robin

Bio Effect

111SKIN

Laura Mercier

Ren

Acqua di Parma

Sunday Riley

Living Proof

EviDenS de Beauté

Bobbi Brown,

Rodial

Dermalogica

Champo

NARS

Floraiku

It’s a must for beauty fans!

How much is the Harrods Advent calendar?

The Harrods Advent Calendar is priced at £250 but is worth a huge £1173.

That’s quite the saving!

Where can I buy the Harrods Advent Calendar?

The Harrods Advent Calendar will be available exclusively from harrods.com and Harrods.

You can get your hands on here, make sure you pre-order before September 1.

What are some alternative beauty advent calendars to consider?

Looking for more advent calendars? If Liberty is not for you, or it sold out then there are a number of alternatives to shop.

Here are some of our favourites:

