The luxury department store is famed across the globe for its huge collection of fashion pieces, beauty products, jewellery and more.

With thousands of branded goods available in-store and online, we’re hopefully for some red-hot deals when Black Friday lands.

With deals lasting throughout November and in some cases well into December, Christmas shopping is bound to be a breeze this year – whether you’re shopping for yourself, or a treat for a loved one.

Read on to find out what you can expect from this year’s Harrods Black Friday sale.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday is on November 24 this year, so don’t forget to mark that date in your diaries!

The date of the annual shopping event is always the day after the US holiday, Thanksgiving.

Whilst it was originally a shopping event celebrated in the US, now Black Friday is a global event with brands and retailers from all over the world taking part in the sale weekend.

Is Harrods taking part in Black Friday this year?

Unlike many retailers, Harrods tends to do things a little bit differently for Black Friday.

Harrods has a history of avoiding the hype surrounding Black Friday, instead opting to call it a ‘winter sale’.

What to expect from Harrods Black Friday sale 2023

Firstly, we don’t expect to see many ‘Black Friday’ promotions from the luxury department store. More than anything we’ll be keeping an eye out for the announcement of when the winter sale will start.

Last year, the winter sale commenced around the Cyber Weekend, with 10% off womenswear, menswear and kidswear – as well as 20% off beauty products.

What was in Harrods’ sale last year?

The sale for 2022 saw up to 20% off thousands of items stocked at Harrods, including womenswear, menswear, home, kidswear and much more.

Some of our favourites from last year’s sale included:

Ganni Knitted V-Neck Sweater, £99.94 (saving £55.05) – buy here

Ganni Seersucker Check Wrap Dress, £128.99 (saving £66) – buy here

Les Tien Yacht Sweatshirt, £209 (saving £101.01) – buy here

Palm Angels Cotton Logo Print T-shirt, £218.99 (saving £96.01) – buy here

OFF-WHITE Virgin Wool Logo Sweater, £398.99 (saving £176) – buy here

Acqua Di Parma x Emilio Pucci Advent Calendar, £301.50 (saving £148.50) – buy here

Gucci Guc Metallic Lipstick, £19 (saving £18.99) – buy here

Kiehl’s KI Pore Cleans Masque, £13.75 (saving £13.75) – buy here

When is Cyber Monday 2023 and is Harrods taking part?

Cyber Monday this year is on November 27. The ‘final’ day of the Cyber Weekend is always the first Monday after Black Friday.

In recent years, many of the deals have stayed beyond Cyber Monday and well into early December – giving shoppers a last-minute opportunity to snap up some discounted gifts.

It’s worth noting that although some brands and retailers might take part in Cyber Monday promotions, many aren’t likely to see massive price drops if they haven’t already by Black Friday.

What should I buy at Harrods?

Harrods is home to over 5,000 brands and seven floors of luxury: you can find everything from womenswear and menswear to homeware, souvenirs, and beauty products too.

Have we mentioned the extensive list of the biggest fashion labels that you can find at the store? Bvlgari, Alexander McQueen and Burberry, to name a few.

Have a look at the range of Wine & Hampers available, if you’re searching for a luxury present for someone special in your life ahead of the festive period.

Where is Harrods?

Harrods is an iconic luxury department store for designer brands – located on Brompton Road in Knightsbridge.

That’s a well-heeled district in West London, where you’ll find plenty of other upscale stores and boutiques.

Alongside them, you’ll find world-famous museums such as the National History Museum and the V&A.

How many departments does Harrods have?

The Harrods store is huge and has 330 departments, so there’s truly something for everyone.

We recommend anyone in London takes an afternoon out to visit the store, even if they don’t plan to splash any cash – just browsing is an experience in itself.

Why is Harrods famous?

Harrods is one of the most famous stores in the world due to its extensive history and of course, its size.

The luxury department store dates back to the 1800s and covers 1.1. million square feet making it the largest department store in Europe.

It’s also famous for its connection to Princess Diana, who was dating Dodi Fayed, the son of the then-Harrods owner, Mohamed Al-Fayed when she died in 1997.

Does Harrods offer any other discounts?

If you join the Harrods Rewards Programme, the store’s four-tier loyalty card scheme, that rewards you with points every time you shop.

The levels of membership are Green tier 1, Green tier 2, Gold tier and Black tier, with Black being the most exclusive.

For every 500 points collected £5 will be credited to your account which you can spend on whatever you like at Harrods.

As a member, you’ll also get access to special benefits like invitations to exclusive discount events and extra points on selected days, and the benefits get better as you level up.

How do you get a Black Card in Harrods?

To reach the Black tier on the Harrods Rewards Programme, you need to spend an eye-watering £10,000 or more per year in the store, making it laughably out of reach for most of us.

If you’re lucky enough to reach Black Card status, this entitles you to a host of benefits.

These benefits include free tea and coffee when you shop, free clothing alterations, free parking, eligibility for the exclusive Harrods American Express Card and access to the Harrods personal shopping service, among other luxuries.

Does Harrods offer NHS discounts?

Harrods offered a food hall discount to NHS workers via its Twitter feedback in March 2020, but we’ve checked and unfortunately, it’s no longer valid.

Occasionally there is a student discount available, but this regularly changes so it’s best to check before filling up your shopping basket.

There are no other NHS or keyworker discounts being offered by Harrods at this time.

How much does delivery cost from Harrods?

If your Harrods order is £100 or more, you’ll be eligible for free delivery, otherwise, it’s £5.95 for standard delivery (2 to 3 days) and the same amount to click and collect.

If you’re in a hurry for your goods, you can opt for a nominated day delivery which will cost you £12.

There are different fees that apply to orders if you’re shipping internationally, you can find full delivery information on the Harrods FAQs page.

