Harry Gigliotti vs Mike O’Han tops the pro boxing card in Quincy, Massachusetts tonight (Friday, Aug 11), in a tasty New England super lightweight clash.

Michael Reyes of Reyes Boxing Promotions works with Gigliotti, who is a deceptive 9-4.

I asked the Mass man about this scrap, which tops a Granite Chin event at Memorial Stadium in a town pronounced “Kwin-zee.”

“Harry is a kid destined to seize greatness,” said RBP boss Reyes. “He’s never afraid to fight, always looks forward to a challenge.”

Handsome Harry comes from a fighting family, and has shown a skill set and arsenal which his record might not suggest.

“I’m thrilled about the upcoming fight, as it presents a great opportunity for my career,” the 28 year old fighter said. “I’ve never felt stronger and faster than I do now. Mike O’Han is undoubtedly a tough opponent with a boxer-puncher style, but his style is familiar to me. I have the utmost confidence in my abilities and believe I can outwork him in the ring.”

O’Han (18-2, 9 KOs; from Holbrook, MA) too, comes from fighting stock. His dad, Mike O’Han Sr, went 14-6-2 fighting from 1983-1995, versus the likes of Sean Mannion, and Bobby Crabtree.

“I’ve trained relentlessly for this camp and possess all the necessary tools to piece it all together tonight,” said Gigliotti. “Brace yourselves, fight fans, because you’re in for a very exciting fight and performance!”

Also, Reyes will be expecting lightweight Gabriel Morales, out of Lowell, MA, to continue his ascension. The 27 year old holds a 7-0 (4 KOs) record. He fights 18 fight vet Nathan Benichou on a card which features Irish prospect Tommy Hyde.

“Gabby is a solid prospect,” Reyes said, “he trains his heart out and I expect big things from him in the future!”

NYF checked in with Morales pre-fight, to get a sense of where he comes from.

“My entire family loves the sport,” Morales said. “There’s my mom, dad, I have two younger brothers, and a younger sister. Also, I have a 5 year old son, Julius, that loves to box!”

How and when did he get into boxing?

“I got into boxing since the age of 10, I didn’t compete, though, until I was 22 years old,” said Morales, 7-3 as an amateur, which included netting the 2019 Central New England Golden Gloves.

He turned pro in 2021: what was his toughest pro fight? “My toughest opponent was the Ryan Venable fight (sixth pro bout) because I came in with an injury, but fought through it,” Morales said.

What can we expect to see from Morales vs Benichou?

“You can expect a clean performance, with a stoppage in round two or three,” Morales predicted.

My Three Cents: It’s personally gratifying to me to keep track of the goings on in the New England fight scene.

I grew up in Mass, and started covering cards in the region in 1995. So, to see that the scene chugs on, that’s cool.

Matter of fact, I looked it up, on BoxRec, wanting to see when I had viewed Papa O’Han live….

I covered the June 10, 1995 card at Whitman Armory in Whitman, Mass, promoted by Vin Vechionne and topped by a Dan Conway v Juan Quintana heavyweight battle.

O’Han Sr knocked out debuting Trent Pelletier in round one. Pelletier never fought again.