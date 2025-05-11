Harry Kane got his long-awaited moment in the sun on Saturday as he lifted the Bundesliga trophy with Bayern Munich — the first trophy of his career — although he told ESPN that he never felt cursed.

Kane, 31, joined Bayern from Tottenham in August 2023 after infamously failing to win any silverware with the north London club, only to find himself on the first Bayern team not to win a trophy in 12 years.

However, his wait came to an end this season, columinating in a 2-0 home win against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday that was followed by Kane lifting the German league title alongside his teammates.

In an interview with ESPN afterwards, he described how it felt to be a trophy winner.

“It feels good to be a champion. It’s been a long time coming, a lot of hard work. I feel really happy,” Kane said. “To celebrate now here at the Allianz after a good win, it’s been a good week for sure.”

When asked if he wondered whether he might never win a trophy, Kane said: “I don’t think so. In life and in football there are sometimes obstacles in your way and you have to find a way to get over them.

“Every year I have had the same mindset to improve and get better. It’s not always been lucky for me, but now hopefully this is the first of many. Next year it is about getting two or three and seeing how many I can get before the end of my career.”