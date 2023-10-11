HARRY MAGUIRE revealed David Beckham reached out to him after his Scotland hell.

The centre-back came on at half-time in England’s 3-1 win at Hampden Park last month, but scored an own goal and was ridiculed by the home fans every time he touched the ball.

4 Harry Maguire was the subject of abuse after his England own goal Credit: Getty

4 David Beckham phoned Harry Maguire after the own goal to support him Credit: Getty

It was a new low in what has been a very difficult period for the Manchester United star, who has also received shocking abuse on social media.

But it prompted United and England legend Beckham, one of Maguire’s childhood heroes, to make contact.

Maguire revealed: “I actually spoke with David about three weeks ago after the Scotland game, he got in touch with me so it was really nice of him and I really appreciated that.

“The call meant everything. I’ve spoken throughout my career about David Beckham being someone I looked up to and watched when I was a young boy.

“Unfortunately I didn’t end up on the right wing scoring and assisting as many goals as he has. But he was a big role model when I was growing up.

“It shows how classy he is to reach out to me and to message me. It was something I really appreciate. It was touching really.”

Beckham went through his own time as public enemy No1 after his red card against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup, before the Three Lions crashed out on penalties.

The 48-year-old relived the ordeal for his recently-released Netflix documentary, Beckham.

He managed to turn it around and build on the feats he had already achieved before that fateful tournament, going on to have a glittering career with England, United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

Maguire himself has had a number of highs during his own career and Beckham urged the defender not to forget those.

The former Leicester and Hull ace added: “I don’t want to go too much into the conversation but the main thing he did is remind me of the career I’ve had to date and the big moments I’ve had.

“I think when you’re going through tough moments you’ve got to go through past experiences and past memories and where you’ve gone in your career and what you’ve been through.

“Every career is so up and down, especially when you reach what I’ve reached, in terms of being the captain of the biggest club in the world for three and a half years.

“He’s been in that position and knows what it’s like.

“Obviously, having watched the documentary I couldn’t believe how much he went through at the time.

“In the documentary, Gary Neville speaks about how resilient he is as a person.

“I think he’s been a huge role model for many footballers growing up, especially in my era.”

4 Maguire scored an own goal in England’s friendly against Scotland Credit: AFP

4 David Beckham cried in his documentary when recalling the abuse he and his fmaily suffered Credit: Netflix

