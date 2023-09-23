Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter

Harry and Meghan were all smiles as they reunited with Oprah Winfrey at a fundraiser hosted by Kevin Costner, days after their Invictus Games trip.

The Duke and Duchess’s most recent appearance comes shortly after they attended the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, where their “love and affection” for each other left fans delighted.

The paralympics-style sporting tournament for wounded service personnel began on 9 September, with Prince Harry closing the event with a heartfelt speech in German on 16 September.

On Friday 22 September, they attended Costner’s One805 charity event to raise money for first responders, as the Yellowstone star hosted celebrities including Winfrey and fellow talk show host Ellen DeGeneres at his Summerland estate in Santa Barbara.

Harry and Meghan were seen chatting with the 68-year-old actor before they were introduced onstage as special guests for the evening, according to a report by Mail Online.

Costner reportedly addressed the gathering, saying his multi-million dollar estate was “worth every penny” as the venue for the fundraiser benefitting Santa Barbara’s first responders.

He said: “Good afternoon everyone, I get asked a lot by my friends who have no manners… ‘Kev, what’s this place cost, what’s it worth?’

“I can just simply tell you on a day like today, it’s worth every penny,” Costner continued.

The duke and duchess then presented the actor with an honorary award amid loud cheers, as seen in a video posted on One805’s official Instagram account.

After the ceremony, Harry and Meghan were spotted posing for a selfie with the parents of pop star Katy Perry, and interacting with senior members of local police and firefighting services.

Harry chose an all-black suit for the event, while Meghan chose a black-and-white Carolina Herrera tweed cape.

Winfrey, who interviewed the Sussexes after they resigned as senior members of the royal family, praised the charity for supporting the mental health of first responders, during a conversation with “quite an extraordinary man”, Santa Barbara County firefighter Sam Dudley.

“[One805] has a counselling service, where they have counselled over 700 responders, and this year alone prevented 24 suicides,” she said. “And Sam knows all too well how beneficial the counselling services are.”

Ahead of the event, One805 teased some “surprise appearances you don’t want to miss” in a message posted on its Instagram Stories.

The event was headlined by “Girls Like You” hitmakers Maroon5, and general admission tickets to the event held at the polo field on Costner’s oceanside property started at $350 (£285).

Days before, it was reported Costner and his wife of 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, had reached an “amicable and mutually agreed upon” settlement in their divorce.

The resolution came after the former couple were locked in a bitter legal battle over child support payments.

Earlier this month, a judge ordered Costner to pay Baumgartner around $63,000 for their three children – roughly half the amount she was seeking.

Model and handbag designer Baumgartner married Costner in 2004 after six years of dating. She filed for divorce from the actor in May this year.