A raunchy tattoo inspired by Harry Styles’ track From The Dining Table, from his first solo album, has gone viral on social media.

The tattoo initially gained a negative reaction from some, but the fan has since shared the incredible meaning behind the ink.

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

‘From the Dining Table’ tattoo

The tattoo was shared by a TikTok user called Cal last week, who took part in the viral ‘don’t get tattoos you’ll regret’ trend.

People are posting pictures of an ink many think they would regret before explaining the inspiration behind the tattoo.

They shared a picture of the racy ink, which is the outline of a woman pleasuring herself with her legs wide open.

Text written on the screen says “But every time I show someone, I get to talk about you” alongside a screenshot of the Harry Styles song.

“Woke up alone in this hotel room/ Played with myself, where were you?” are the racy lyrics that inspired the ink.

“I love Harry Styles and I love FTDT and I love lady pleasure,” the TikTok user wrote in the caption.

Tattoo breaks important taboo

After receiving some hate for the ink, the TikTok user explained they are “proud” of the tattoo because “female pleasure has been a taboo for so long”.

“So unnecessarily long has sex been only about men,” they said. “The women’s pleasure comes from pleasuring the man, that’s what we were taught.”

“The reaction to this tattoo has kind of just proven my point,” they continued, adding that nobody would “bat an eye” if a man got a tattoo like that.

They described the ink as a “conversation piece” and said: “I get to talk about a topic that I’m really interested in and really passionate about.”

Meaning behind Harry Styles song

From The Dining Table is the 10th track from Harry Styles’ debut self-titled solo album and it’s a somber song about heartbreak.

The longing lyrics explore the pain of having your heart broken, then seeing the person you loved move on to someone else.

It opens with the racy lyrics, followed by the lines: “Fell back to sleep, I got drunk by noon/ I’ve never felt less cool.’

The emotional track is a real tear-jerker as listeners personally feel the torture of breaking up with someone you love.