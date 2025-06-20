ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka stocks recovered losses on Friday pushed by banks and diversified conglomerates, brokers said.

The ASPI marginally rose 1.60 percent, or 269.74 points to close at 17,087.95; while the S&P SL20 moved 1.60 percent, or 80.13 points up, to 5,099.28.

The ASPI was pushed up by Ceylinco Holdings, which ended 98.25 rupees stronger at 3,148.25; Sampath Bank, which moved 2.25 rupees to 121.25; Hayleys which ended 4.75 rupees higher at 161.25; Hatton National Bank which rose 5.00 rupees to 320.00; and Commercial Bank, which rose 2.25 rupees to close at 152.00.

Turnover was 2.5 billion rupees in the session, while the share volume was 98,864,903.

Equity markets in the region continued to tumble as uncertainty surrounding the Middle Eastern war continued.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.22 percent, or 85.11 points, at 38,403.23 on Friday.

However, Pakistan stocks were trading marginally higher. The KSE 100 index was trading 0.02 percent higher at 120,031.50.

Meanwhile, “Gold headed for a weekly drop as a slight easing of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East sapped haven demand and a Federal Reserve inflation warning raised the prospect of fewer rate cuts,” Bloomberg said.

As at 4.50 pm Sri Lankan time, spot gold was trading at 3,366.78 US dollars, up 9.62 US dollars. (Colombo/Jun20/2025)



