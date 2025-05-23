



Welcome to The Logoff: The Trump administration opened a new front in its war against Harvard this week, attempting to block all international students from attending the university — and swiftly getting slapped down by a federal judge.

What did the Trump administration do? On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security revoked Harvard’s ability to enroll international students, alleging that the university is “perpetuating an unsafe campus environment” and “employs racist ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ policies.” The move put Harvard’s nearly 7,000 international students at risk of losing their visas.

What’s the latest? Harvard swiftly sued the administration, and a federal judge this morning issued a temporary restraining order, which means the university will be allowed to continue admitting foreign students, who make up more than a quarter of its student body.

What else has the administration done to attack Harvard? Trump has attempted to seize control of Harvard’s curriculum and admissions policy, and slashed nearly $4 billion in federal grants; the New York Times has tracked at least eight separate investigations by six federal agencies targeting the school, and Trump has floated revoking the university’s tax-exempt status.

Why is the Trump administration going after Harvard? The Trump administration has accused Harvard and other elite universities of perpetuating antisemitism on campus, but its attacks have quickly grown in scope. As my colleague Andrew Prokop has reported, Trump’s particular focus on universities is part of a broader ideological campaign to break what the right perceives as liberal institutions. But Harvard has pushed back — in addition to Friday’s lawsuit, it sued the administration last month over funding cuts.

What’s next? Harvard’s international students are protected for now, and its lawsuits against the Trump administration will work their way through the court system. But Trump’s latest salvo is a reminder that the administration’s efforts to go after its perceived enemies show little sign of abating.

