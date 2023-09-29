The final moon, known as the harvest moon, will be visible tonight, September 28, and tomorrow morning, September 29.

The next supermoon after this isn’t expected until September 18, 2024.

This is everything you need to know about the harvest moon.

What is a Harvest Moon?

Those interested in the skies and stars have another phenomenon to look forward to this week, with the harvest moon.

Also known as the full corn moon, September’s full moon will appear in the sky on September 29.

The Royal Greenwich Museum explains: “September’s full corn moon is so called because this is when crops are gathered at the end of the summer season.

“At this time, the Moon appears particularly bright and rises early, letting farmers continue harvesting into the night.

“This moon is also sometimes named the barley moon, and it is often the nearest full moon to the autumnal equinox, earning the title of ‘harvest moon’.”

When to see the Harvest Moon in the UK



Many keen stargazers will be looking forward to catching a glimpse of the harvest moon, the last supermoon of the year.

The Royal Observatory, Greenwich, say the harvest moon will peak at 10.57am on Friday, September 29.

However, the best time to see the moon in all its glory will be in the early hours of the morning when the sky is dark.