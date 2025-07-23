Image: Dubai Media Office

Hatta will host the Open Sports Day on July 27, part of the Dubai Sports Council’s “Our Summer is Sporty” initiative, aimed at promoting active lifestyles across the emirate.

Supported by the Supreme Committee for the Development of Hatta and organized with several partners, the event is expected to attract over 3,000 participants of all ages and backgrounds.

The event will include free public kayaking competitions and a running race at the Hatta Dam, organized by Super Sports.

The programme also features a range of recreational and competitive sports suitable for families, with an emphasis on community involvement and physical well-being.

Open Sports Day is one of several activities planned in Hatta this summer, which has become an emerging hub for outdoor recreation.

The Hatta Summer Sports Tournament, which runs until July 31 at the Hatta Community Development Hall, includes a corporate football championship, youth football festival, PlayStation tournament, seniors’ walking competition, girls’ badminton and volleyball championships, a tug-of-war competition, and a cultural quiz night at the local club.

In addition, a youth dialogue session, horseback riding, and a children’s tour themed around Hatta Honey are being hosted.

Wellness and sport activities in August at Hatta

Additional programming in August will include a nighttime hiking event in Wadi Hub and a yoga session at the Hatta Dam, further strengthening Hatta’s profile as a year-round sports and wellness destination.

Organisers hope the variety of events, set against Hatta’s rugged mountain landscape, will draw more summer visitors to the region and support its long-term positioning as both a tourist and sports destination in the UAE.

The programming aligns with the broader government objective to activate the country’s natural spaces while encouraging healthier living.

The “Our Summer is Sporty” campaign, led by the Dubai Sports Council, is designed to enhance quality of life by embedding physical activity into everyday life.

It spans a broad array of events across the city including mall runs, beach sports, snow and mountain challenges, aquatic competitions, programming for women and people of determination, training camps, tournaments, and family-friendly entertainment.

The initiative is delivered in partnership with public and private sector organisations, meeting high safety and professional standards to ensure inclusive and engaging experiences.

