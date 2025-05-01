Why haven’t they been seen together lately?

The pop sensation Taylor Swift and the NFL star, Travis Kelce, have been the subject of recent breakup rumours.From separate appearances to a quiet social media shift, fans suspect something is wrong. But, according to a source close to the couple, the truth is much simpler, and far less dramatic.

People began to speculate that they had called it quits after seeing them at various events. However, people close to the couple recently stated that their relationship is doing well, as per a report by Reality Tea. After the lawsuit drama involving Ryan Reynolds, his wife, Blake Lively, and Justin Baldoni, Travis Kelce previously unfollowed Reynolds in a discreet manner. But insiders insisted that their well-known relationship still has a spark despite those rumours.

There have been a lot of breakup rumours lately because Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been keeping a low profile.

However, Page Six reported that the celebrity couple was still going strong behind the scenes. The insider swiftly denied the rumours that they had broken up, despite the fact that they were seen having different nights out, as quoted in a report by Reality Tea.

The insider asserted that their paradise had no trouble. According to the source, “They’re still really in love and love hanging out with each other and their friends in the off-season.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appear to be enjoying life away from the spotlight while the media closely examines their relationship, even if it means keeping quiet and feeding some breakup rumours.

Why did the breakup rumors start in the first place?

After tabloids saw Taylor Swift in New York with friends and Travis Kelce on a men’s trip to Las Vegas, the rumours started to circulate. Keen observers noticed that they frequently hung out separately and participated in various social calendars.

Taylor Swift reportedly went to Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday party at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City’s L’Avenue, while Kelce spent the evening with his brother Jason and Justin Timberlake.

The couple spending time apart with other people in different places, Swift and Kelce not being spotted together in “more than a month”, and Travis Kelce unfollowing Reynolds were some of the events that fuelled the buzz.

However, Page Six reported that the truth was a much less dramatic tale.

FAQs

Have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce broken up?

No, sources close to them say they’re still in love.



Why haven’t they been seen together recently?

They are simply enjoying their time apart and keeping things low-key during the offseason.

