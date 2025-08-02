A video footage of a 24-year-old hostage, Evyatar David, was released by his family in which he was seen starving for food and facing severe hardships. It was the second “propaganda video,” which was made public a day after Hamas published what it claimed was a “sign of life” from the captive. The initial footage, which was posted Friday (August 1, 2025), was released with the consent of the family and was confirmed by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum a day later.

In the video, David appears severely emaciated, his bones protruding beneath his skin, according to Ynet News. He appears to be sitting in a tunnel, documenting his daily meals on a handwritten chart. On some days, it says “no food,” and on others, just “lentils.” The family on Saturday (August 2, 2025) also released a second video dated July 27, in which David, visibly weakened and gaunt, says he has been without proper food or water for an extended period and claims he was forced by his captors to dig his own grave.

Hamas hostage looks frail in video

The family of the hostage released a second video on Saturday, August 2, 2025, dated July 27. In the footage, David, looking frail and thin, says he’s gone a long time without proper food or water and claims his captors forced him to dig his own grave.

“I don’t know what I’m going to eat. I haven’t eaten in days,” he said, as quoted by Ynet News. “I’ve been living in a really difficult situation and have been for many months,” he further stated.

Even though his captors likely dictated his words, David’s appearance clearly shows his health is declining. “I’m getting thinner and weaker by the day,” he said in the video. “No meat, no chicken, no fish. Almost no bread. On Friday, July 4, I didn’t eat anything. I’m writing everything down,” he added, referring to the food chart.

David was seen reading aloud from the chart in the footage: “Lentils, lentils, beans. On July 16 and 17, I ate nothing—two days in a row. Then more lentils, again lentils. On July 20, nothing again. Then lentils, and again nothing. Then again nothing, and again nothing. This can is for two days, just to keep me alive.”

David makes emotional appeal to Netanyahu



While addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directly, David made an emotional appeal, saying that he feels that he has been abandoned. “I feel that I have been abandoned… I’ve been told that in Israel, the government cares for prisoners and cares for anyone imprisoned by the enemy. I feel that I have been abandoned by you and this government,” he said. “Everything I was taught was simply not true,” he added, as quoted by Ynet News.

“What I’m doing now is digging my own grave,” he adds. “Each day, my body grows weaker and weaker. I’m walking directly to my grave. This is the grave where I think I’m going to be buried. Time is running out. You are the only ones who can end this, [so I can] be released and be able to sleep in my bed with my family.”

David’s family slams Hamas



In a strong statement against Hamas, David’s family accused it of intentionally starving him for propaganda purposes. “We are forced to witness our beloved Evyatar, our son and brother, being deliberately and cynically starved in Hamas tunnels in Gaza. He is a living skeleton, buried alive,” the statement said. “Our son has only days left to live in his current state. Hamas is using Evyatar as a live experiment in a grotesque hunger campaign.”

The family called the alleged starvation campaign “one of the most horrifying acts the world has seen,” as quoted by and appealed to Israel and the international community to intervene.

“Israel and the international community must stand against Hamas’ cruelty and ensure Evyatar receives immediate nutrition,” they said. “This intentional starvation and abuse for propaganda purposes violates even the lowest standards of humanitarian law and basic human decency.”

