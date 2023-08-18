Havoc didn’t have the best experience on the set of the “Shook Ones, Pt. II” video, and he’s now shared what happened almost 30 years later.

On Friday (August 18), the Mobb Deep co-founder sat down with Vevo’s Footnotes, where he revealed that he nearly got electrocuted to death while and the late Prodigy were filming the 1995 music video.

“One shocking moment was when me and a guy from my block got into an argument because he felt he wasn’t getting enough shine in the video,” he said. “We started fighting, and we both fell into a puddle of water and one of the movie lights fell in it with us. We could have gotten electrocuted to death. That was wild.”

Check out the video’s footnotes below:

Released in 1995, “Shook Ones, Pt. II” was the sequel to the 1994 hit of the same name, and is considered one of Mobb Deep’s greatest hits. The song has been subsequently sampled by artists like Mariah Carey, and has appeared in video games and films such as 8 Mile.

The song is also on The Infamous…, which also happens to be Havoc’s favorite Mobb Deep album.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM’s Shade 45, the Queensbridge native revealed that the 1995 LP was his favorite project to create alongside Prodigy — who passed away from an accidental choking in 2016.

“The Infamous because it catapulted us,” Havoc said. “A lot of the supporters be like, ‘Yo, Infamous is dope but Hell on Earth is crazy.’ But, for me, the reason why I say The Infamous [over Hell on Earth is] because without The Infamous album bringing us back from an album that didn’t really do good [Juvenile Hell], we probably wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you.”

He added: “That set the stage for me and Prodigy.”

Back in July, Havoc also had to debunk the long-standing myth surrounding the stove “sample” on the track.

In an interview with the SiriusXM radio show WkndWork, Havoc sat alongside Tony Yayo and fellow producer Buckwild to reflect on Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary.

During the conversation, Havoc opened up about the making of “Shook Ones, Pt. II” and clarified that the stove sound heard on the track did not come from a real burner — despite long-standing rumors pointing to the contrary.

“You know when a myth take a life of its own?” he questioned. “You just be like, fuck it, you don’t wanna hurt nobody’s feelings so you just agree with the myth. I be like, ‘Alright, fuck it. Yeah, it’s from the stove.’

“The myth sounds better than the real story. I just be like, ‘Fuck it, it came from the stove.’”