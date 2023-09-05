Havoc has committed himself to a healthier lifestyle, and recently shared a positive update on how things are going with his fans.

The Mobb Deep co-founder took to Instagram on Sunday (September 3) to reveal that he’d not had a tobacco cigarette in nearly three years, after committing himself to stop smoking.

“Almost 3 years cigarette free, and I don’t miss one day of it,” he wrote in his caption. “Discipline, if you can do that, you can do anything!!! Dead ass. That Taylor port another story though [laughing face eomji] jk.”

The post featured a photo of him playing the keyboard with one hand, while holding a lit cigarette with another.

In addition to being committed to living healthier, Havoc also seems to be committed to living in the first place.

Last month, he sat down with Vevo’s Footnotes, where he revealed that he nearly died from electrocution when he and the late Prodigy were filming their “Shook Ones, Pt.2” music video.

“One shocking moment was when me and a guy from my block got into an argument because he felt he wasn’t getting enough shine in the video,” he said. “We started fighting, and we both fell into a puddle of water and one of the movie lights fell in it with us. We could have gotten electrocuted to death. That was wild.”

related news Havoc Explains The Importance Of His Favorite Mobb Deep Album August 12, 2023

Fortunately for his fans, Havoc has a lot to live for — namely, an upcoming Mobb Deep project featuring previously unreleased vocals from Prodigy, as well as a joint album with Method Man.

During a People’s Party interview posted on July 31, the Queens MC talked to Talib Kweli about the Meth collaboration, as well as making music with RJ PAYNE and Rass Kass. He topped the update by revealing that he is also putting together a new record using vocals by his late groupmate, who passed away in 2017.

“I’m actively working on a Mobb Deep album now, as we speak,” he said. “The family blessed me with a bunch of vocals [by Prodigy] and soon as I leave here, I’m goin’ back to work.”

It’s unclear, however, when these projects will be released.