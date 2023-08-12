Havoc has opened up about which of Mobb Deep‘ albums is his favorite and the reasoning behind his specific choice.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM’s Shade 45, the Queensbridge native revealed that 1995’s The Infamous was his favorite project to create alongside the late Prodigy — who passed away from an accidental choking in 2016.

“The Infamous because it catapulted us,” Havoc said. “A lot of the supporters be like, ‘Yo, Infamous is dope but Hell on Earth is crazy.’ But, for me, the reason why I say The Infamous [over Hell on Earth is] because without The Infamous album bringing us back from an album that didn’t really do good [Juvenile Hell], we probably wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you.”

He added: “That set the stage for me and Prodigy.”

