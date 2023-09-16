The Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors head back to the mainland to take on the No. 13 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The Week 3 non-conference matchup will be held Saturday, September 16 with a 8 p.m. ET kickoff on the Pac-12 Network.

Hawai’i (1-2) picked up its first win of the season last Saturday when they held off Albany, 31-20. Quarterback Brayden Schager was all over the place going 23-of-40 for 266 yards and four touchdowns, but he also threw three interceptions. Steven McBride had seven catches for 72 yards and two scores.

Oregon (2-0) had to work for its second victory of the season, going into Lubbock, Texas to win a 38-30 dog fight over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The game featured six lead changes until the Ducks finally put the game on ice with a pick six from Jeffrey Bassa. Quarterback Bo Nix was once again a star going 32-of-44 for 359 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ducks have all the firepower to overwhelm Hawaii. In recent years it was possible for Oregon to be less potent or rely more on the ground game in a game like this, but Bo Nix has too many weapons. Oregon’s offense will be able to stretch the field vertically and from sideline to sideline. Hawaii lost its best defensive player for the season so it’s going to be replacing production, on-field calls and leadership amid this test.

The Warriors will give Oregon a real test in the secondary. Hawaii throws it more than any team in the country. The Run and Shoot is a difficult scheme to limit and UH has two primary targets to aim for. There will be opportunities for vertical shots, interceptions, pass breakups, and pass interference penalties. Oregon’s secondary has a lot of new names and still has questions to answer after a shaky performance against Texas Tech, particularly with penalties.