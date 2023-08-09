W ildfires in Hawaii have killed at least six people and the death toll could rise, officials have said.

Blazes have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui, forcing tourists and residents to flee the popular US tourist destination.

Richard Bissen Jr, the mayor of the West Maui community of Lahaina Town, said Wednesday during a news conference that there have also been 13 evacuations for three fires.

At least two dozen people were injured by the fires, including several who were flown for treatment in the state capital, Honolulu.

Some people were forced to jump into the ocean to escape the smoke and fire conditions, prompting the US Coast Guard to rescue them.

Aerial video from after sunrise revealed entire blocks of buildings reduced to ash and thick smoke in the air as a result of the wildfires.

Flames on the island’s busy Front Street / AP

The situation in Hawaii mirrored scenes of devastation elsewhere in southern Europe this summer, as wildfires caused by record-setting heat forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people in Greece, Spain, and Portugal.

Human-caused climate change, driven by fossil fuel use, is increasing the frequency and

Dustin Johnson, from San Diego, was in West Maui’s Lahaina working for a charter boat company that takes tourists on two-hour tours from the harbour.

Speaking to the Reuters news agency, he said: “I was the last one off the dock when the firestorm came through the banyan trees and took everything with it.

“And I just ran out and helped everyone I could along the way.”

Business owner Alan Dickar told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he wasn’t sure what remained of his Vintage European Posters gallery on the now-decimated Front Street in Lahaina, which is on the island.

Mr Dickar followed county orders and evacuated with his two cats before flames engulfed the main strip of shops and restaurants.

“I don’t know what’s left,” he added.