In an unusual turn of events, drones in Hawaii are being used to drop mosquitoes into remote forests—an effort to save the state’s endangered birds.

According to environmental correspondent Benji Jones at Vox, this unique method is part of a broader initiative to tackle an extinction crisis triggered by invasive mosquitoes.

The problem began in the early 1800s when mosquitoes were accidentally introduced to the Hawaiian Islands. These pests began spreading avian malaria, a disease devastating to Hawaii’s native bird species, particularly the honeycreepers.

Once a thriving family of birds, the honeycreepers now face a grim reality, with most species having gone extinct. What’s left are hanging on by a thread, residing at high elevations to escape the reach of mosquitoes. However, with Climate change warming the islands, mosquitoes are making their way into these highlands, pushing the birds closer to extinction.

To combat this, scientists are using an innovative approach—dropping capsules filled with lab-raised male mosquitoes from drones. These mosquitoes don’t bite and carry a bacteria, Wolbachia, which interferes with reproduction.

The aim is to disrupt mosquito populations, reducing the spread of avian malaria. This strategy has already seen success in controlling mosquito-borne diseases in humans and is now being tested for its effectiveness in Conservation.

Since late 2023, over 40 million male mosquitoes have been released into honeycreeper habitats. The effort, led by the American Bird Conservancy, now includes drones, which offer safer, on-demand mosquito deployment.

While success is still being measured, this groundbreaking project provides hope for the survival of Hawaii’s iconic songbirds.

We must Support Conservation efforts like these to protect our planet’s biodiversity. Whether it’s tackling invasive species or preserving natural habitats, every action counts in the fight for wildlife.

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 26 June 2025. Lead Image Credit :Kendall Collett/Shutterstock.



Wildlife in catastrophic decline

The 73% decline in vertebrate wildlife populations during the last 50 years (mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish), is primarily driven by human activities that threaten biodiversity.

Habitat Loss and Degradation – human activities like deforestation, urbanization, and agriculture have led to the destruction and fragmentation of natural habitats, reducing the space and resources available for wildlife.

Pollution – air, water, and soil pollution from industrial activities, agriculture, and other sources can harm wildlife directly or indirectly by affecting their habitats and food sources.

Climate Change – changing weather patterns, rising temperatures, and sea levels are disrupting ecosystems and impacting species’ ability to adapt and survive.

Overexploitation of Resources – unsustainable hunting, fishing, and logging practices can lead to the depletion of populations and the loss of biodiversity.

Invasive Species – the introduction of non-native species can disrupt ecosystems, compete with native species, and threaten their survival.

Help to protect wildlife by donating as little as $5. Our conservation partners spend at least 80 percent of the money raised on actual fieldwork rather than administration and fundraising.