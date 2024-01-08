Hill of Beath Hawthorn collected a Premier League point, while Lochgelly Albert won three valuable Third Division points at Linton Hotspur, but Lochore Welfare lost their First Division match at Rosyth.

Hill of Beath Hawthorn 3, Glenrothes 3

THREE times Haws had to come back after going behind in this Premier clash, but they had chances to win all three points.

Glens started the game well and took the lead in 23 minutes, but within 120 seconds Hill of Beath were level, when Brandon Luke finished well from the edge of the Glenrothes penalty area.

The visitors continued to create openings, and ten minutes from the break they went ahead again, but in 43 minutes a strong header from Dan Baur made it 2-2, and then 90 seconds later the young central defender headed over from close in.

Haws started the second-half strongly and Calum Adamson came close to putting them ahead, before Mikey Watt was unlucky not to hit the net, but with 15 minutes to go Glens grabbed the lead again.

However, back came the Haws and the Glenrothes goal came under siege and as the game was about to go into time added on, substitute Ross Allum ran in to grab the equaliser.

The result puts Hill of Beath on 18 points from 15 games, eight clear of the bottom three, and manager Alan Moody felt his team deserved a point for keeping in the game, despite not being at their best.

He said: “It would be easy to say we were a bit rusty, after not having many games recently, but that would be unfair on Glenrothes who played well.

“However, we kept at it, and in the second period started to create some really good chances and were worth the point.”

Rosyth 2, Lochore Welfare 0

A DISAPPOINTING result for the Welfare, after creating several chances but taking none of them in this First Division fixture at the Fleet Grounds.

The Welfare started well and Calum Murray hit the bar with a fine shot, and with Logan Donaldson, Gregg Page and Lee Kirby posing issues for the home side, Lochore were unlucky to be level at the break.

Rosyth took the lead early in the second period, with a header from a free-kick. Soon after Donaldson was put through by Kirby, but the Rosyth ‘keeper made a fine save.

Lochore kept pressing, but with eight minutes to go Matty Christie seemed to be fouled making a clearance and the ball bounced into the midfield, where a Rosyth midfielder latched onto it and sent a 25 yard screamer into the net with Christie lying on the ground.

The result leaves Lochore in 13th spot in the First Division table, on 15 points from 14 games, one clear of the bottom three with games in hand, and manager James Adam was disappointed at the result, although he is still short of players through injuries.

“It was only our second game in six weeks and the lads looked a little rusty,” he said. “But we still created some good chances and were a little unlucky that a couple of key decisions went against us.”

Linton Hotspur 2, Lochgelly Albert 3

ANOTHER good result for the Berts, who are battling to climb the East of Scotland Third Division table.

With a much stronger squad available, they started the game strongly and went ahead in two minutes when right back Joe Meldrum went down the flank, and his cross into the box was perfect for Martin Woods to hit the net from 17 yards.

Then in 11 minutes they doubled their lead, when Meldrum supplied another perfect ball into the Hotspur box and Connor Murdoch guided his header past the ‘keeper.

There could have been more for Lochgelly before the interval, but there were a few misses and 11 minutes into the second-half Linton pulled one back when a thundering 25 yarder went into the top corner of the net.

The Berts came back into the match, with Declan Boyle pulling the strings in midfield, and in 63 minutes Ruaridh Garvie latched onto a corner, flighted into the box, and made it 3-1 for the visitors.

The Albert forced several corners after this and came close to putting the game out of sight on several occasions, but Hotspur survived and four minutes from time the never-say-die home side pulled one back.

But Lochgelly managed the game out well and took their points tally to 13, from 16 games, only two behind seventh top Edinburgh Community.

Albert committee man, Derek Patrick, was happy with what he saw in the Capital, saying: “We really dominated long parts of the game, and created a lot of good chances.

“Losing that late goal was a concern, but we defended well and it was good to get closer to the middle pack of clubs in the table.”

Saturday’s fixtures: East of Scotland Premier League – Dundonald Bluebell v Hill of Beath Hawthorn 2.30pm, Glenrothes v Crossgates Primrose 2pm. First Division – Lochore Welfare v Oakley United 2pm. Third Division – Lochgelly Albert v Hawick Royal Albert United 2pm.