In the heart of Sharjah, the pioneering Hayyan villa community is reshaping the emirate’s real estate landscape, offering a perfect balance of sustainability, modernity, and nature.

Developed by Alef Group, Sharjah’s leading real estate developer, Hayyan is designed to bring the emirate’s vision for a greener, healthier future to life, with features including the largest swimmable lagoon in Sharjah, expansive green spaces, and a strong commitment to environmental preservation.

“At Alef Group, our mission is to create eco-friendly communities that reflect Sharjah’s forward-looking focus on sustainability,” says Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group. “Hayyan exemplifies our belief that modern living and environmental consciousness can coexist harmoniously.”

Green initiatives and allotments

Central to the design of Hayyan is the goal of preserving and enhancing the natural environment. Over 22,000 trees are being planted throughout the community, contributing to Sharjah’s ecological balance and providing a rich, green atmosphere for residents. An additional 20,000 square feet are dedicated to organic, edible crops, further promoting a sense of community engagement. Residents will have the opportunity to actively participate in organic farming, cultivating fresh produce right in their neighbourhood.

“Investing in large-scale green initiatives is at the heart of our long-term vision,” adds Ataya. “By integrating organic farming and widespread tree-planting, we aim to enrich the lives of our residents and support Sharjah’s aspiration for a truly green environment.”

Largest swimmable lagoon in Sharjah

A standout feature of Hayyan is the 55,000-square-foot lagoon, which will be the largest swimmable body of water in Sharjah. Designed to create a resort-like ambience, the lagoon offers residents a serene oasis for relaxation, swimming, and social activities along its pristine shores.

Sustainability remains a priority with advanced water-treatment systems and biophilic design principles employed to maintain clear water and reduce the environmental footprint.

Integrated lifestyle destination

Beyond the lagoon, Hayyan is packed with a diverse array of recreational and wellness-focused amenities. A sprawling 1,000,000-square-foot community park is home to sports facilities, including football, basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts.

Additionally, running and cycling tracks wind through the lush landscape, offering opportunities for an active lifestyle. A modern clubhouse serves as the social hub of the community, complete with a gym, cafés, and restaurants offering stunning views of the lagoon.

The combination of these features provides a holistic environment where residents can nurture physical health, engage socially, and enjoy diverse entertainment — all within a single cohesive neighbourhood.

“Our vision is to create a space where families can thrive physically, socially, and emotionally,” explained Ataya. “By offering sports facilities, green parks, and community gathering spots, Hayyan delivers an all-encompassing lifestyle reflective of Sharjah’s values.”

Smart villas and energy efficiency

The residential portfolio of Hayyan consists of 1,882 villa units across four zones — Arim, Alma, Samr, and the soon-to-be-announced Deem. All villas are designed with sustainability and energy efficiency at the forefront.

Featuring modern smart technologies, optimised insulation, abundant natural lighting, and efficient cooling systems, the villas cater to the growing demand for eco-friendly homes. Integrating these sustainable innovations ensures Hayyan’s homes meet the needs of the environmentally conscious consumer while providing contemporary comfort.

Delivering on Sharjah’s vision

The first phases of the Hayyan development are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026. This Dhs3.5bn project aligns with the environmental vision of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. By focusing on biodiversity, responsible water management, and community-driven design, Hayyan embodies Sharjah’s ambitions for sustainable urban growth.

“Hayyan is more than just a real estate venture — it’s a reflection of our dedication to preserving Sharjah’s natural heritage while meeting modern lifestyle needs,” concluded Ataya. “We take pride in contributing to a future where sustainability and innovation go hand in hand.”