Australia wrapped up a dominant 159-run victory over West Indies in the first Test on Friday, dismantling the hosts on a crumbling pitch as Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon delivered a bowling masterclass to hand the visitors a 1-0 series lead.

Chasing a daunting target of 301, West Indies folded for just 141, with Hazlewood claiming 5 for 43 in a relentless spell of fast bowling. Lyon then swept up the tail with two wickets in two balls, ending the match by removing Shamar Joseph, whose thrilling 44 off 22 balls briefly delayed the inevitable.

Hazlewood’s spell shattered the West Indies middle order, removing John Campbell, Brandon King, Roston Chase, and Keacy Carty. He completed his five-for by dismissing Jomel Warrican.

“There was enough in the wicket, up-and-down from a length,” Hazlewood said after securing his 13th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Captain Pat Cummins added the wicket of Shai Hope with a brutal delivery that stayed low, while substitute fielder Marnus Labuschagne added to the dominance with a sharp direct-hit run out of Alzarri Joseph.

Earlier in the day, Australia cemented their position with composed batting. Beau Webster (63) and Travis Head (61) stitched together the match’s first century stand, before Head was undone by a Shamar Joseph delivery that skidded alarmingly low.

Alex Carey’s brisk 65, including a spectacular six onto the stadium roof, provided the finishing touches, as Australia set a target that proved well out of reach. Despite his team’s struggles, Shamar Joseph stood out with his own five-wicket haul, delivering another spirited display of pace bowling.

From West Indies’ early signs of resistance to their dramatic afternoon collapse, the day showcased Test cricket at its best – but also confirmed Australia’s enduring supremacy in the longest format.

