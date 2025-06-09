Another spell has been cast over the wizarding world as HBO’s Harry Potter series expands its ensemble. Following the recent unveiling of the actors portraying Harry, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, the HBO Original has now announced nine more additions to its growing cast.

According to Collider, there is an exciting news for fans of the Wizarding World: Johnny Flynn has been cast as Lucius Malfoy in the upcoming Harry Potter series, with Lox Pratt joining him as Draco Malfoy. Seven additional cast members were also revealed today, including Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley; Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby as Petunia and Vernon Dursley; Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge; Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan; Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil; and Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown.

Although specific interpretations of the characters remain under wraps, early signs suggest the series will offer a faithful yet refreshed take on the beloved roles. Thanks to the format of a television adaptation, fans can look forward to richer character development and deeper story arcs. If the previous casting choices are any indication, the creative team is clearly committed to selecting performers who bring both talent and authenticity to the screen.

ALSO READ: Is Orlando Bloom returning in New Pirates of the Caribbean movie with Johnny Depp?

Leading the cast is Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The trio were chosen after an extensive search that saw over 32,000 British children audition for the iconic roles—an effort that showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod praised as extraordinary. In their official statement, the creators commended their young stars and hinted that more exciting casting news is on the way.

Live Events

Who else is in Harry Porter’s series?

Nine new cast members are joining an already star-studded lineup for the upcoming Harry Potter series. John Lithgow (Conclave) will portray Albus Dumbledore, while Paapa Essiedu (Black Doves) takes on the role of the enigmatic Potions Master, Severus Snape. Janet McTeer (Me Before You) steps into the role of Professor McGonagall, and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) has been cast as the lovable half-giant Rubeus Hagrid. Paul Whitehouse (The Change) will play the grumpy caretaker Argus Filch, and Luke Thallon (The Favourite) takes on the role of Defense Against the Dark Arts professor Quirinus Quirrell.Though HBO has yet to confirm a release date, production is scheduled to kick off in England later this summer. Wands at the ready—stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the magical new series. In the meantime, the original Harry Potter films are available to stream on HBO Max.ALSO READ: Hurricane Barbara forms in Eastern Pacific becoming first of 2025 season. Will US coastline be impacted?

The new cast members are:



Katherine Parkinson, known for roles in the likes of The IT Crowd and Rivals, will play Molly Weasley

Lox Pratt, set to star in the BBC’s upcoming adaptation of Lord of the Flies, will play Draco Malfoy

Actor and musician Johnny Flynn, who recently featured in Netflix’s Ripley series, will play Lucius Malfoy

Bel Powley, who has played main roles in A Small Light and The Morning Show, will play Petunia Dursley

Daniel Rigby, known for his roles in the likes of Flowers and Renegade Nell, has been cast as Vernon Dursley

British film and theatre actor, Bertie Carvel, whose TV credits include The Sister and Baghdad, will play Cornelius Fudge

Leo Earley Alessia Leoni and Sienna Moosah will play Hogwarts students Seamus Finnigan, Parvati Patil and Lavender Brown respectively

ALSO READ: Los Angeles protests: California sues Trump administration for deploying National Guard and ‘acting illegally’



Harry Porter series

The upcoming series will be a faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved Harry Potter books. Each season will reintroduce the magic of Harry’s world to both longtime fans and new viewers, streaming exclusively on HBO Max in available regions, including upcoming markets such as Germany, Italy, and the UK. The original film series will continue to be accessible globally.

Francesca Gardiner serves as the series’ writer and executive producer, with Mark Mylod also on board as executive producer and set to direct multiple episodes. The production is a collaboration between HBO, Brontë Film and TV, and Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers also include J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, along with David Heyman of Heyday Films.

In December 2024, Gardiner and Mylod shared insights into their creative vision for the adaptation during a Max showcase.

