Naughty Dog and HBO have cast Young Mazino as Jesse for The Last of Us’ second season. This follows yesterday’s news that Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart, No One Will Save You) will play Abby in the show’s second season.

For the uninitiated, Jesse is one of the characters that Ellie calls a friend in The Last of Us Part II and without spoiling anything, his character goes on quite the journey in the name of friendship. Manzino starred in Netflix’s Beef series that aired last year, and he was featured in the music video for “Snooze” by SZA. Other credits include Prodigal Son, Drama High, Trinity’s Triump, and Good Boy.

Fans of Naughty Dog’s Last of Us series on PlayStation eagerly await the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us. The first season debuted in January of last year, covering the events of the first game and its Left Behind DLC. HBO quickly confirmed the show would be getting a second season, which is set to premiere next year.

We loved the first season and can’t wait to see how it adapts The Last of Us Part II, which is getting remastered later this month. It seems we aren’t alone either – The Last of Us’ premiere was HBO’s second-largest debut since 2010, and viewers stuck around for the entire season.

The first season of The Last of Us has already won eight Emmy awards, and there are still other Emmys the series is up for when the last night of the awards show airs next week. For more, read Game Informer’s review of The Last of Us and then read Game Informer’s review of The Last of Us Part II.

