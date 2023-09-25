HDFC Securities on Monday launched broking app ‘HDFC SKY’, providing access to a wide range of investment and trading offerings, including Indian stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, futures and options, currencies among others.

HDFC SKY, has introduced a one-price slab of Rs 20 for both intraday and delivery across segments, MTF at 12%, coupled with zero account opening and maintenance charges for the first year.

“This ensures that customers benefit from simple and transparent fee structures, making it easier to understand the cost associated with the transactions,” HDFC Securities said in a release

The main purpose of the platform is to simplify the complex world of investing, especially when investors face countless options available in the market.

“HDFC SKY embodies our commitment to put clients at the forefront, offering a seamless app for investments. With a flat pricing model, we ensure transparency and affordability for all investors. What sets HDFC SKY apart is its cutting-edge technology, which will give our clients a secure, efficient and user-friendly experience,” said Dhiraj Relli, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer at HDFC Securities.

“We are capitalizing on the latest technological advancements to consistently provide products and solutions for investors through innovative platforms. Our latest fintech offering, HDFC SKY, is built on the key principles of discovery, decision-making, execution, and tracking of investment,” said Sandeep Bhardwaj, Chief Operating and Digital Officer at HDFC Securities.

It will offer a comprehensive suite of features, including an all-in-one app for various asset classes, free in-house research, a dedicated MTF ecosystem with competitive pricing, an intuitive UI/UX for seamless navigation, personalized watchlists with tags, option chain, educational resources via HDFC SKY Learn, and the ability to compare mutual funds with deeper insights, empowering investors to make smarter decisions,” Bhardwaj added.