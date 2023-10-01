Alia Bhatt who recently gave hits like Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani and Gangubai Kothiawadi is among the top Bollywood actresses today. She recently also won a National Award for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film.

She is daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. In a recent interview with Elle US, Alia opened up about her parents’ struggles in their careers and personal lives.

She said that her dad Mahesh had a series of flops at one point, and he barely had any money. He was also battling an addiction to alcohol, which he eventually gave up. She said that her mom Soni came from nowhere and had no connection to films. She was not fluent in Hindi and had to audition for various roles. She never became a mainstream heroine, but worked hard for any opportunity to act.

Alia also said that she recognizes her privilege and acknowledges that she got great opportunities in life. She said that she would never complain if she stopped getting films tomorrow.

Excerpts from Alia Bhatt’s interview

Bhatt is keenly aware of her privilege when it comes to her career—and how much easier her path into show business has been in comparison with her parents’ journey. “My mother came from nowhere and didn’t know how she was going to make it,” she says. “She had no connection to films and went from theaters to film studios to television studios to audition. She also couldn’t speak Hindi well, so that was difficult for her. She never became a mainstream heroine. But she worked very hard. People say you just need to work hard and you’ll make it, but that’s not true.” Bhatt says that whenever her mother got an opportunity to act, that’s what she did. Whether it was television, film, or theater—no job was too small. “I think that’s really something I took away. It made a big impact on me; she made me aware of how fortunate I am early on.” Bhatt’s mother was always preparing her—whether it was advising her on being punctual, patient, or developing a thick skin. “Either for rejection or for what people will always be saying about you,” she says. “She kind of ingrained all this into me, and it was from her own experience.”

She says that although people associate her father Mahesh Bhatt with his success, he also struggled. “He had a bunch of flops at one point; he barely had any money, and he was battling an addiction to alcohol,” she explains. “He eventually gave up drinking, but things were still very up and down with his life and work. My parents struggled to get to a point where I could enjoy their privilege. I do recognize that. If tomorrow I don’t do well and I stop getting films, I’ll still always acknowledge the fact that I got such great opportunities, so I can never really complain.”

Alia recently made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, and recently announced second film Jigra under her own production banner. She’s also set to star in her solo spy film in YRF Spy Universe.

Alia Bhatt Joins Hands With Karan Johar To Produce Her Action-Thriller, ‘Jigra’ Directed By Vasan Bala

The actress will be seen in an action thriller titled Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, who is known for his quirky films like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Monica, O My Darling. And interestingly the actress will also be producing the film along with Karan Johar under her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Jigra is said to be a prison break story, where Alia Bhatt will play one of the most challenging roles of her career. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors this month. The film will be shot in various locations across India and abroad.

Jigra will mark the 12th collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, who have worked together in films like Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, Kalank, and others.

The film announcement was made by Dharma Productions on their official social media channels, where they shared a teaser video featuring Alia Bhatt in a fierce avatar. The video also revealed that the film will release in cinemas on 27th September 2024, which happens to be Gandhi Jayanti weekend.

(Also read: Did You Spot: Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ Announcement Video Connection With SOTY, Highway, 2 States And Darlings)

The video starts with a quote, “The paradox of courage is that one must be a little careless of life in order to keep it.”by GK Chesterton. The video then goes into showing Alia standing on a road with a voiceover, “Dekh dekh mujhe..meri rakhi pehenata hai na tu..tu mere protection mein hai..tujhe main kuch bhi hone nahi doongi”

The announcement teaser hints at a story where Alia Bhatt fights to keep her brother safe.

