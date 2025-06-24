A teen sensation during the 60s era of Hollywood, Bobby Sherman breathed his last on Tuesday morning, at the age of 81. Bidding adieu after a storied career, which covered music, TV shows and his pivotal roles as police officer and paramedic, Bobby was suffering from cancer, reports said.

His wife Brigitte Poublon confirmed he had stage 4 kidney cancer and passed away holding her hand. She posted about it online with the help of family friend and actor John Stamos. She said Bobby passed away holding her hand and called their 29 years of marriage full of love and grace.

His cancer diagnosis



Brigitte had earlier said Bobby had stage 4 cancer. Back in March, she shared with fans that he was no longer able to appear in videos or give autographs. Later, she revealed he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer, which had spread throughout his body, as reported by Fox News Digital.

How he became famous



Bobby was found at a birthday party where he was singing “Happy Birthday,” and famous actresses Jane Fonda and Natalie Wood noticed him. They helped connect him with an agent who landed him his first role on the ABC TV show Shindig. He loved working on Shindig! as a singer and cast member, as per the report by Fox News Digital.

His big break came from a show called Here Come the Brides which made him super famous. Even while doing the show, he performed at weekend concerts.

Sherman’s career

Bobby released hit songs like “Little Woman”, “Easy Come, Easy Go”, “La La La”, “Julie, Do Ya Love Me”. He also acted on TV shows like, Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, and Frasier which was his last appearance in 1997, as stated by Fox News Digital.After appearing in Emergency, In 1974, Bobby chose a new path. He became a reserve police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department. He was also trained as an EMT. In 1999, he was named LAPD Reserve Officer of the Year. His wife said he put his whole heart into helping others and called it his “labor of love.” Together, Bobby and Brigitte created the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation.It helps children in Ghana with food and education. They built a large music village with soup kitchens, schools, and computers. They feed over 375 kids daily and plan to increase to 500. Bobby couldn’t go to Africa, but Brigitte said it was always their dream, as per the report Fox News Digital.

His family and love story



Bobby was first married to Patti Carnel and had two sons with her. He later married Brigitte Poublon, who was once a fan. They met when her brother threw her a 40th birthday party. They became friends, and Bobby helped her with charity work.

Brigitte says that the yesteryear’s star’s kindness and compassion even outweighed his considerable talents in music and acting. She also said that over the years many of his fans claimed Bobby’s songs saw them through difficult times during their childhood. She wants Bobby to know how much his fans loved and appreciated him, according to the report by Fox News Digital

