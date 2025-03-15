“The Iraqis continue their impressive victories over the forces of darkness and terrorism,” Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Abdallah Maki Mosleh al-Rifai, or “Abu Khadija,” was “deputy caliph” of the militant group and “one of the most dangerous terrorists in Iraq and the world,” the statement said.
A security official said the operation was carried out by an air strike in Anbar province, in western Iraq. A second official said the operation took place on Thursday night but that al-Rifai’s death was confirmed on Friday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly.