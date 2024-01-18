Consumers could be forgiven for asking themselves if it is safe to buy an apartment off the plan with issues frequently emerging in Sydney’s building developments.

In recent years building developments such as Opal Towers and two buildings owned by Toplace have hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons, leaving some owners and occupiers out of pocket and traumatised.

At Mascot Towers in Sydney’s inner-south, residents were offered a settlement at the start of January after being forced to evacuate their defect-ridden apartment building years prior.

Less than a fortnight later, NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler has moved to reassure residents there was no immediate threat to an apartment and retail development in Macquarie Park after concerns about concrete were identified in the building’s basement and ground floor.

Michael Bradshaw recalled past development woes, like Opal Towers, when he heard about 23 Halifax Street.(ABC News)

Resident at the Lachlan’s Line development in Macquarie Park, Michael Bradshaw, said he was relieved when the risk of immediate evacuation was ruled out this week.

“First my mind went straight to the Opal Towers where they basically had to pack a suitcase [and] leave, and you can’t go back in, that was like my worst fear,” he said.

Lachlan's Line in Macquarie Park finished construction in 2019

ABC News: Penny Timms

)

Next came the question as to who would foot the bill for repairs.

“What we have done so far is we’ve told the developer, ‘You are responsible and you are going to fix this under the powers of the NSW [Residential Apartment Buildings] Act’,” Mr Chandler said on Thursday.

But Lachlan’s Line is just one of many, with building work rectification orders “issued all the time” by Building Commission NSW.

“We’re probably issuing four or five orders a week at the moment,” Mr Chandler said.

Residents of Mascot Towers were faced with a massive repair bill after cracks were discovered in the basement in 2019.(AAP: Bianca De Marchi)

What protections are in place for building defects?

In December, the NSW Building Commission was given extra powers to order fixes during construction, aimed at boosting public confidence in buying homes off the plan.

Under the new powers given to the building commissioner, a five-star rating system for builders and developers called iCIRT and 10-year defect insurance for apartment buildings are now in place.

Mr Chandler said the defect insurance for certain types of defects was the next step in major reform for the industry and would help reassure consumers about new building developments.

The commissioner’s office has also been expanded to handle the volume of complaints reported under Project Intervene, a structured process allowing owners corporations to report and resolve serious building defects.

The number of defects reported for strata developments have doubled since the new laws came in, and Mr Chandler said developments prior to the state’s building legislation would have defects as yet unreported.

“What that’s telling us is there’s over 60 per cent nearly 70 per cent of developments and buildings that have defects out there that we don’t know about,” he said.

The Macquarie Park complex at 23 Halifax Street was completed in 2020.(ABC News)

NSW director of the Property Council of Australia Katie Stevenson told ABC Radio Sydney it was important that new homes being built were of high quality.

“David Chandler is doing some great work, but there are still the odd couple of developments that have not been up to snuff, and the development sector does not stand for that,” she said.

Brian Seidler from the Master Builders Association of NSW agreed the building commissioner was working on building public trust in the sector.

“The announcement of the building commissioner finding a number of projects that have defects are all issues that impact on the sentiment of building,” he said.

Who covers the cost of repairs?

A spokesman for Mr Chandler said this week’s early intervention shows the building’s developers are liable to pay for repairs, rather than the owners’ corporation, avoiding serious litigation and disputes.

Developers Greenland Australia have agreed to cover the cost of rectifying the damage at Macquarie Park, he said.

But some buyers have fallen through the cracks.

The legal situation was different for about 600 creditors financially affected by the collapse of companies like Toplace, with residents at the Vicinity complex potentially facing a multi-million-dollar repair bill before the 10-year insurance legislation was in place.

Those owners are considering terms of a possible settlement.

While laws have changed, Professor Mark Hoffman from the University of Newcastle said confidence in buying new homes and apartments off the plan continued to be a challenge because of unknown risks.

“For mum-and-dad consumers it’s very difficult to know what the risk is in buying off the plan or even after construction because these sorts of issues are not evident, it’s very difficult to see that there are underlying issues that cause this sort of failure,” he said.

What other issues in the industry need to be sorted out?

Professor Hoffman has inspected and provided advice on apartment complexes with defects including Mascot Towers, Opal Towers and two Toplace developments.

Professor Mark Hoffman identified a shortage of engineers in Australia as a problem.(Supplied: University of Newcastle)

He said Australia’s shortage of engineers needs to be addressed to ensure qualified and experienced engineers are able to oversee projects and avoid problems.

“We have a considerable skills shortage in engineering across the board,” he said.

“You need to have good engineering design to make sure that buildings are safe, and also overseeing construction to make sure [the building is] constructed as designed.”

Australia’s engineering skills and labour shortage is at its highest level in over 10 years with “the demand for engineering skills outpacing supply”, a report by Engineers Australia last year found.

Mr Chandler has vowed to shine a light “on instances where [engineers] haven’t done their job properly”.

What will the extra powers continue to achieve?

Professor Hoffman believes the new stricter laws allowing the building commissioner’s intervention show that things are changing in the construction industry.

“It’s disappointing [the structural damage] but it also shows the building commissioner is doing his job and it’s good to see that his office is expanding,” he said.

Opposition Leader Mark Speakman believes consumers can have confidence from here on.

“People can have confidence to buy off-the-plan, because … the building commissioner’s dealing with the legacy defects,” he said.

“The building commissioner’s also making sure he’s investing in building up the confidence in capacity of the building industry to make sure we’re not getting repeats of these things.”

