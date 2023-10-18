Digital mental health company Headspace announced the promotion of Nicolette Turner from senior vice president of finance to chief financial officer.

Turner played a vital role in negotiating the company’s $3 billion merger with virtual mental healthcare company Ginger in 2021. Before working at Headspace, she held finance-related roles at Ohio-based healthcare products and services company Cardinal Health, McKinsey, Hillrom and KPMG.

Tech-backed chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease management company Monogram Health announced the hire of Adam McAnaney as its chief legal officer and secretary.

McAnaney previously held the position of general counsel and secretary for Signify Health, which offers technology and analytics services to support value-based care arrangements. He also served as vice president and head of corporate legal and corporate secretary at Aetna.

“Adam has a clear and expert understanding of the unique needs among our patients, clinicians, investors and health plan partners, and will drive great value for Monogram Health as we continue to expand our proven in-home care delivery model across the U.S.,” Monogram Health CEO and cofounder Mike Uchrin said in a statement.

ixlayer, a digital diagnostics company focused on diagnostic testing, expanded its clinical advisory board with the addition of Dr. Kevin Ban, executive vice president and global chief medical officer for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Ban had an incremental role at Walgreens during the pandemic in implementing COVID-19 testing and vaccination services and led the team that launched Walgreens Covid-19 Index, a tool providing testing data to track new and emerging variants across the U.S.

“The pandemic has shown us the power of global pharmacies and the crucial role pharmacists and health testing can play in improving health outcomes and the patient experience. I believe that if we can increase access to more affordable and easy testing options, we can make the world healthier. I’m excited to work with ixlayer and the company’s entire advisory team in developing new solutions and programs that help move the lab testing industry forward,” Ban said in a statement.