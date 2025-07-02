First, it was air and water, then the placenta, brain, and even testicles. Now, minute fragments of plastic called microplastics are being found inside human reproductive fluids, prompting new questions about fertility and health.

At the 41st annual meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) in Paris on July 2, Spanish researchers revealed that microplastics were present in 69 percent of follicular fluid samples (taken from 29 women) and 55 percent of semen samples (from 22 men).

Microplastics are polymer fragments that range in size from less than 0.2 inches (5 millimetres) to 1/25,000th of an inch (1 micrometre). Polymers are chemical compounds with long chains of large and repetitive molecular units called monomers, and are known for being flexible and durable. Most plastics are synthetic polymers.

“These aren’t isolated findings, it’s widespread,” said Dr. Emilio Gómez-Sánchez, lead researcher from Next Fertility Murcia.

The most common polymer detected was polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), better known as nonstick cookware coating, found in nearly one-third of women’s samples and just over 40 percent of men’s. Other plastics like polyethylene, polyurethane, polyamide, PET, polypropylene, and polystyrene also turned up in more than half of the female samples and over half of the male samples.

Live Events



Dr. Matthew Campen, a researcher at the University of New Mexico who previously detected microplastics in the brain and testicles, commented that the new findings are a warning light. “It sets the stage for more advanced studies on plastics exposure and reproductive fitness,” he warned.But experts are quick to urge calm. “There’s no reason to panic,” Gómez‑Sánchez emphasized. “Exposure isn’t the only piece of a complex fertility puzzle,”. Still, the researchers intend to expand the study and examine whether microplastics might affect sperm or egg quality.

How do microplastics enter the body?

Microplastics enter the body through ingestion, inhalation, and even skin contact. Once in the bloodstream, they migrate throughout the body, lodging in organs, including reproductive ones.

Studies in animals show microplastics can generate inflammation, DNA damage, free radicals, and hormonal disruption. But scientists stress that to date, there’s no proven effect on human fertility.

As a precaution, experts suggest skipping plastic containers and bottles. especially when heating food and opting for glass, steel, or bamboo alternatives.

