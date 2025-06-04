Sean Justice/Getty Images

Omega Healthcare partnered with UiPath to automate medical billing and other administrative tasks.

The revenue cycle management company has saved employees hours with its AI document-processing tool.

This article is part of “CXO AI Playbook” — straight talk from business leaders on how they’re testing and using AI.

For “CXO AI Playbook,” Business Insider takes a look at mini case studies about AI adoption across industries, company sizes, and technology DNA. We’ve asked each of the featured companies to tell us about the problems they’re trying to solve with AI, who’s making these decisions internally, and their vision for using AI in the future.

Omega Healthcare Management Services is a revenue cycle management company that helps more than 350 healthcare organizations, including providers, payers, and pharmaceutical companies, manage their financial operations.

This includes medical billing, insurance eligibility verification, collections, clinical documentation, and other administrative tasks. The company, which was founded in 2003, is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. It also has teams in India, Colombia, and the Philippines.

Omega Healthcare has more than 30,000 employees who perform a high volume of administrative tasks, including medical billing and insurance claim submissions, for healthcare organizations. Every year, they process about 250 million digital transactions. These tasks have traditionally been done manually.

Rajusiva Arunachalam, the company’s vice president of technology, said that the administrative tasks are mundane, repetitive, and time-consuming. “We have a lot of humans working in the background for these doctors and providers who help them do their non-clinical work,” he said.

Arunachalam said Omega Healthcare wanted to automate billing, insurance claims, and other administrative tasks to free up employees to handle decision-making aspects, such as when to deny claims or follow up on a late payment. The goal was to improve its operations and help its clients increase collections, minimize incorrect claim submissions and denial rates, reduce receivable payment times, and enhance patient engagement.

Rajusiva Arunachalam is the vice president of technology at Omega Healthcare. Courtesy of Omega Healthcare

Omega Healthcare partnered with UiPath, an enterprise automation and AI software company, about five years ago to automate some of the workers’ manual administrative tasks, including billing, medical coding, and correspondence with insurance companies. Arunachalam said UiPath’s platform was a good fit for Omega Healthcare’s strategy, which focuses on boosting automation and speeding up the completion of clients’ administrative tasks.