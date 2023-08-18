1. Chicken, carrot & avocado rolls

Our quick and healthy chicken & avocado rolls are ideal for little lunchboxes, and are made with a grand total of six ingredients. The grated carrot offers beta carotene for healthy eyes, while creamy avocado slices add texture and healthy fats to this simple lunch. Use our healthy wrap ideas to keep things interesting throughout the week.

2. BLT pasta salad

Make our BLT pasta salad with just a handful of ingredients, including fun pasta bows, a smooth and creamy dressing and crisp bacon rasher bits – it provides healthy carbohydrates, protein and veg. If your kids love pasta, have a look at our favourite pasta salad recipes for other twists you can try.

3. Pasta arrabbiata with aubergine

If you’re tight on time, take the pressure off by filling your kid’s lunchbox with some delicious leftovers – an easy way to save time and money. They can be enjoyed cold, or reheated and packed into an insulated container. Try this easy pasta arrabbiata, which provides a healthy dose of protein, calcium and fibre – you can leave out the chilli flakes if your children prefer a milder taste. Discover more great dinners that make great lunch leftovers to help you keep on top of the week.

4. Panuozzo sandwich

Make your own baguettes and pesto for these pizza-inspired panuozzo sandwiches – they’re a filling and healthy lunch. Make the fresh baguettes on the weekend so they’ll be ready to go throughout the week, when you can simply add your filling. Check out our collection of baguette recipes for more inventive and healthy filling ideas.

5. Cowboy caviar

Our colourful cowboy caviar is sure to get the kids excited about veg. It’s a fresh salad that can be easily adapted for any fussy eaters. Pack with tortilla chips for scooping it up. Have a look at some of our other chopped salad recipes that can be easily adapted for a child’s lunchbox.

6. Coronation chickpea sandwich

For a healthy, meat-free sandwich option, make this coronation chickpea sandwich filler and keep in the fridge for up to three days, ready for sandwich assembly. If your child follows a vegetarian or vegan diet, have a look at our high-protein food alternatives for other ways to keep their protein intake up.

7. Avocado hummus & crudités

Pack a small pot of creamy avocado hummus with sweet red and yellow peppers and strips of pitta for a speedy lunchbox snack you can make in minutes. It’s an excellent low-calorie snack option, and a great way to encourage your kids to eat the rainbow. Check out our healthy snacks for kids for more ideas on what to include in their lunchbox.

8. Pesto egg muffin bites

Healthy snacks can be hard to come by. If you’re struggling to find wholesome options to bulk up your child’s lunch, try these mini marvels. These protein-rich pesto egg muffin bites are built for lunchboxes or speedy after-school snacks. Or, try our other savoury muffin recipes.

9. Pitta pockets

Put together these five-minute pitta pockets for a quick fix if you’re pressed for time. They’re budget-friendly and simple enough for the kids to help make. They’re an energy-boosting meal, too, so ideal when the kids are doing exercise or playing sport. Discover more of our quick and easy ways with pitta.

10. Rainbow fruit skewers

These vitamin-packed fruit skewers are a simple, colourful and fun way to get kids to eat more fruit. They’ll love helping to make them, too. If it’s easier for a packed lunch, just serve the fruit in little pots, making sure to get as many colours in a portion as possible. Why not add a yummy yogurt dip for them, too?

