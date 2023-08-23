Make these easy healthy flapjacks with dates & walnuts for when you need a pick-me-up. Plant-based and vegan, they’re ideal for those on a dairy-free diet.

A fresh and healthy chickpea & red pepper dip for dunking chopped carrots, cucumber and toasted pitta. Make enough to keep you going for a few days and keep in the fridge.

Looking for a healthier version of your favourite treat? These biscuits use wholemeal flour, oats and walnuts to create a nutritious bite.

Three ingredients and two minutes is all you need to whip up this low-fat, low-calorie frozen yogurt treat, which is ideal for eating after exercise or as a quick dessert.

Make these nifty wraps with avocado mayo as a great low-carb, high-protein snack. They’re packed with omega-3-rich tuna and boast three of your five-a-day.

Keep these nutty chicken satay strips in the fridge for a healthy choice when you’re peckish. The chicken is served with cucumber and sweet chilli sauce.

7. Healthy homemade granola

Sweeten homemade granola with prunes for a healthier take on this breakfast favourite. Instead of having a full size portion, snack on a handful when you’re feeling hungry. Prunes are also full of fibre, which supports gut health.

A low-fat, healthy snack with chicken, tomatoes and cucumber under 150 calories, and it takes just minutes to prepare. Kids and adults will enjoy these quick pitta pockets.

All you need is four ingredients to create these super healthy vegetarian wraps. Cut into smaller portions to enjoy for a wholesome snack.

Save the liquid from a can of chickpeas to make a creamy hummus. We’ve served it with vegetable crudités for a healthy snack that contributes to your 5-a-day.

Not just for breakfast, this healthy pot of yogurt, fruit and seeds is a real mid-afternoon hunger booster and ready in 10 minutes.

For a more substantial snack, tuck into delicious bean and feta spread with Greek salad salsa and oatcakes. It’s a good combination of fresh veg, carbs, fat and protein, so you’re guaranteed to feel full.

